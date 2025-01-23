Councillor’s motion to request federal fireworks ban fizzles out

Ward 2 Councillor Dave Sheen’s motion defeated by 5-4 vote

By ZACHARY ROMAN

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Caledon will not be advocating for a federal fireworks ban.

At Caledon Council’s January 7 General Committee meeting, Ward 2 Councillor Dave Sheen brought forward a motion asking Council to request that the Government of Canada enact legislation to prohibit the sale, purchase, possession and use of consumer fireworks except for authorized professional displays.

The motion said Canada should implement a national strategy to phase out existing inventories of consumer fireworks and provide support for businesses impacted. It also said Canada should increase penalties for the illegal importation, sale and distribution of consumer fireworks.

In his motion, Sheen said personal fireworks pose significant risks to public safety, property and the environment.

He said municipalities that have banned fireworks, such as Caledon, are having limited success enforcing such bans as the municipalities cannot effectively control the sale and possession of fireworks.

“A coordinated national approach would be more effective in addressing the issues associated with personal fireworks use,” reads Sheen’s motion.

At the January 7 meeting, Sheen said his motion came from a conversation with Town Staff, who he said told him they’re having many challenges enforcing Caledon’s fireworks ban.

“As long as consumer fireworks are for sale, it’s going to be a continuing problem for our staff to enforce the fireworks ban,” said Sheen.

Sheen’s motion was ultimately defeated, with Mayor Annette Groves and Councillors Doug Maskell, Tony Rosa, Cosimo Napoli, and Mario Russo voting against it.

