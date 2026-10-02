Council candidates share their perspectives on affordability, housing

October 2, 2026 · 0 Comments

By Kathryn Fraser

As we approach the 2026 Municipal Election, we are continuing to ask Councillor candidates weekly questions.

This week’s question is: “Affordability is a perennial issue in Peel Region and across the country. If elected/re-elected, what opportunities would you like to pursue both at the local level, and in working with other levels of government, to bring in/foster more affordable housing units in the community?”

Here is the response from each of the Council candidates

Ward 1

Kate Hepworth: “Affordable housing for who? Young families? Singles looking to establish equity? Older couples looking to downsize? Many of these needs could be based on an old concept of War Time housing. Small lots, simple floor plan and a yard. What are people looking for? Apartments? Easier maintenance but frequently an eyesore. Condos? They might be affordable, but add in condo fees, are they still affordable? When developers submit their plans, let’s not be so quick to approve their designs. What do residents want? What is the need in the area? Re-commit to building homes that work for everyone, not just the developers and where development abuts another municipality – work together, spine roads through municipal boundaries are a must.”

Keri Parfitt: “Creating more affordable housing in Ward 1 needs to reflect our rural communities. Most of our Ward is within the Greenbelt, Niagara Escarpment and Oak Ridges Moraine and our groundwater resources and infrastructure limitations are important factors that must be respected. I would support innovative, smaller-scale housing options, including additional residential units, garden suites and perhaps carefully planned tiny-home communities. Ward 1 also needs a seniors housing strategy that recognizes the geography and demographics of rural Caledon. We should work with Peel Region, the Province and the federal government to secure funding and identify an appropriate site for an affordable seniors community in Ward 1, so residents who have spent their lives here have an opportunity to remain in their communities as they age.”

Tom Sweeney: “Affordable housing is undoubtedly necessary in Caledon. It would be nice if Caledon was able to use Bill 23’s inclusionary zoning to increase the affordable housing inventory. Unfortunately, the province has the number of affordable houses we can demand at 5% and only need to be affordable for 25 years. Many of our children will never be able to afford a home in Caledon and will be forced elsewhere. I feel that municipalities need to ask for adjustments to be made so that more affordable homes can be demanded from developers. In addition, the Town should continue to promote the Additional Residential Unit program for families that need them.”

(Jeffrey Halsall and Aanya Shahi did not respond by deadline)

Ward 2

Yogi Chahal: “Housing affordability is a real challenge, particularly for young people and families who want to build their future in Caledon. As a Realtor, I see firsthand how difficult that has become. But affordability cannot simply mean building more homes without considering the impact on the communities already here. At the local level, I would support responsible housing growth in appropriate locations, while protecting the character of our established communities and ensuring roads, schools, parks, water and other infrastructure can keep pace. We should also look for opportunities to reduce unnecessary costs and delays in the development process without compromising good planning. With the provincial and federal governments, I would advocate for Caledon to receive its fair share of infrastructure and housing-related funding. For me, the goal is balance: creating opportunities for people to afford a home while ensuring the growth we welcome contributes to the quality of life that makes Caledon special.”

Hunar Kahlon: “Caledon needs more housing choice, but growth must be tied to infrastructure and community capacity. I would support a broader mix of housing, including secondary suites, additional residential units, purpose-built rentals, seniors’ housing, and the appropriate use of underutilized properties, while protecting our agricultural land and natural areas. Any new housing initiatives must be planned thoughtfully, with neighbourhood character and residents’ quality of life kept firmly in mind. I would work with Peel Region, the Province, and the federal government to leverage housing and infrastructure funding for the roads, transit, and community services needed to support growth. The goal is more housing choice and greater affordability through well-planned growth, without losing the character that makes Caledon special.”

Rakesh Madhok: “‘Affordability’ means how many housing units are approved and then built and how many of those units remain affordable in the long run for the end users. It depends on whether those affordable homes meet the needs of the end users who live and work in Peel Region. Affordability is one of the major issues faced by the families, young people, seniors and newcomers in Peel Region. One option we have is to increase the supply of housing while considering the fact that those units remain affordable. This issue cannot be resolved by the municipality alone and the municipality has to work with Peel region, Province and Federal government. Capital and funds for operation are needed for affordable and community housing. I will advocate for greater partnership and coordination between different levels of government so that the municipalities and developers can work on a defined timeline and to make those projects financially viable. The cost can be reduced by streamlining the approvals and zoning for housing construction. We should also keep the focus on protecting the affordable housing we already have. Construction of new units is needed and so is the prevention of existing affordable and community housing from being lost through deterioration or redevelopment.”

(Jagraj Sekhon did not respond by deadline)

Ward 3

Stan Cameron: “Affordability must be an important part of planning for Caledon’s growth. We need to create a variety of housing options while protecting the rural character, natural spaces and quality of life that make our community unique. At the local level, I would support policies that encourage a broader range of housing within approved developments including townhomes, smaller homes, apartments and secondary suites. And I would work with Region of Peel, the province and the federal government to pursue funding partnerships for affordable housing and the infrastructure needed to support growth. If other levels of government set significant growth targets, they must also help fund the roads, water and other services required. My goal is to expand housing choices without compromising what makes this town such a special place, pursue every available funding opportunity and manage growth responsibly without placing an unfair financial burden on existing Caledon taxpayers.”

Doug Maskell: “Annually, in January and August, I represented Caledon’s interests and delegated to Ministers in the Government of Ontario at the Rural Ontario Municipalities Association (ROMA) and Association of Municipalities of Ontario (AMO) conferences. These meetings allowed me to build relationships with our Provincial partners on housing and other issues. In December 2024, the Town of Caledon received $2,300,000 from the Province of Ontario for meeting its housing infrastructure targets. During the passage of Caledon’s Development Charges (DCs) By-Law in 2024, I asked for reduced DCs on special care/special needs units, for community living and seniors, which cut DCs by 32% on those units. In July 2025, through the Federal Government’s Housing Accelerator Fund, the Town was awarded nearly $14,000,000 to support housing affordability in Caledon and to address the ‘missing middle’ in the housing market. I will continue to foster strong relationships with our Provincial and Federal partners to address affordability in Caledon.”

Ward 4

Cheryl Connors: “Housing affordability is a complex issue. A lower-priced home is not truly affordable if residents need to own and maintain a car to get to work, school, healthcare and daily services. Caledon needs better public transit, and housing plans must account for that from the outset. I would support a range of homes, including smaller homes, rental units and options for seniors, in locations where residents can reach the services they need. I would work with Peel Region, housing providers and other levels of government to bring more genuinely affordable housing to Caledon. That work must include funding for transit and the roads, water and services needed to support growth. Existing taxpayers cannot be expected to carry those costs. Throughout my career, I have communicated complex issues clearly and advocated with municipal, provincial and federal governments. I would bring those skills to securing practical solutions for Caledon residents.”

Heather French: “Affordability is about more than simply building more houses. In Caledon, we need to help people afford to stay in the community at every stage of life—whether that’s a young person who grew up here, a family managing rent or a mortgage, or a senior who wants to remain in the community they call home. I would support a broader range of housing options, including appropriate secondary suites, gentle density, smaller homes, attainable rentals, and accessible housing for seniors. Helping seniors age in place through home adaptations and suitable housing can also free up existing homes for younger families. Transportation is another important part of affordability. Better connections within Caledon and to surrounding communities can reduce reliance on multiple vehicles and lower household costs. I would work with all levels of government to pursue funding and partnerships while supporting responsible, sustainable growth that keeps Caledon a community for all generations.”

Paul Parete: “This requires an understanding of how that specific housing fits (or doesn’t) within Ward 4. Balancing escalating housing costs with preserving our agricultural heritage, green spaces, and rural drinking water table. Large-scale subdivisions risk urban sprawl, increased traffic, and higher infrastructure costs for local taxpayers. A Ward 4-focused strategy must target ‘attainable, gentle growth’ —introducing practical housing options for young families and downsizing seniors while keeping development strictly within designated urban boundaries: Encourage secondary suites, garden suites, and additional residential units (ARUs) on existing properties; Collaborate directly with Peel Housing Corporation and regional housing services to explore options; Advocate for targeted allocations from the federal Housing Accelerator Fund and provincial infrastructure grants.”

(Pat Fortini did not respond by deadline)

Ward 5

Diana Mollicone: “Affordability to who? Low income? Starter families with no generational wealth? Older empty-nest couples looking to downsize? Affordable to rent? To own? I like to think affordability is more than just a supply and demand issue but rather having also the variety of supply. Aside from aggressively chasing every available dollar from the province and feds for affordable housing (including the service and infrastructure to support it) I’d support more diverse housing types, gentle densification over existing mixed-use land designation, smaller ownership units, and seniors’ housing over fully serviced urbanized zones to limit car-dependency for day-to-day errands. I’d also work with developers to have meaningful municipal incentives for affordability commitments.”

(John Muir and Anthony Caputo did not respond by deadline)

Ward 6:

Cosimo Napoli: “Affordability is an important issue for families, seniors and young people in Caledon. If re-elected, I want to continue working with the Town, Region and provincial and federal governments to encourage more attainable and affordable housing options, including rental housing and smaller, more affordable units. But affordability also means responsible growth. We need to make sure new housing is supported by the roads, schools, transit, water and other infrastructure that residents need. Growth should pay its fair share and not place an unreasonable burden on existing taxpayers. I also believe we need to make better use of existing homes and properties, while supporting appropriate secondary and auxiliary units where they make sense. My approach is simple: create more housing choices, work with all levels of government to secure funding and tools and do it responsibly—so we can provide opportunities for people to live in Caledon while protecting the quality of life of the residents who already call it home.”

(Carmela Palkowski did not respond by deadline)

Regional Councillor Candidates

Harpreet Grewal: “There is no question that housing affordability has become a serious challenge across Peel Region and throughout Canada, and we are feeling those pressures here in Caledon. As our community grows, we need more housing options for young people, families and seniors. At the local level, I would support a greater mix of housing, including affordable and purpose-built rental housing, townhomes, smaller homes and responsible gentle density. We should streamline approvals where appropriate, while ensuring growth is supported by the infrastructure and services our communities need, without compromising the quality of life that residents value. Municipalities cannot address affordability alone. I would work with the provincial and federal governments to pursue infrastructure funding, housing programs and partnerships that can help increase the supply of affordable housing. As Caledon grows, we must ensure that growth is responsible and provides more housing opportunities while preserving the quality of life that makes our community a great place to call home.”

Dave Sheen: “During a Council visioning exercise in my first year on Council, I said I wanted people entering a new Caledon community to know they had arrived in Caledon – somewhere distinctive, with green space and places to gather, not simply more urban sprawl. Four years later, I worry we have not achieved that. The outgoing Mayor and her majority have pushed accelerated approvals, but approving more homes does not necessarily make them affordable. Neighbourhoods without transit impose costs on families who must drive everywhere. Some developments are already approved, so we must push for the infrastructure and amenities they need. For proposals still in the pipeline, I want us to ask who can afford the homes and whether residents will have parks, services and ways to get around they truly need. Municipalities cannot solve housing affordability alone. I would press the Province and federal government to fund affordable housing and the infrastructure that makes growing communities livable.”

(Mauro Testani did not respond by deadline)

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