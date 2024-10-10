Current & Past Articles » General News

Community enjoys open house at Palgrave Fire Station

October 10, 2024   ·   0 Comments

By ZACHARY ROMAN

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Palgrave residents enjoyed a morning at their local fire station last weekend. 

On October 6, Palgrave Fire Station 306 hosted an open house for the community. 

Firefighters served up pancakes and sausages for guests and gave an auto extrication demonstration. They set up a real fire hose and showed kids how to use it, and showed off their fire trucks which kids were able to climb inside. 

Residents were able to learn about fire safety, and there were a number of community partners at the event. 

Palgrave Cares, a group of local moms working to support the community, collected food for Caledon Community Services at the event. The Girl Guides were also there for the occasion, and there were crafts and games for kids to enjoy. 

October 6 to 12 is Fire Prevention Week and the open house was one of four held across Caledon last weekend. The Fire Stations in Alton, Bolton, and Snelgrove also held open houses.

This year’s Fire Prevention Week theme is Smoke alarms: Make them work for you!

The majority of home fire deaths happen in dwellings without working smoke alarms. 

Caledon’s Fire Chief Dave Pelayo reminds residents that fire safety is a serious subject matter.

“A working smoke alarm can be the difference between life or death in a house fire. Protect you and your loved ones by ensuring your smoke alarm is working for you,” said Pelayo.



         

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
