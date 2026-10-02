Community comes out in droves to support 168th Bolton Fall Fair

October 2, 2026 · 0 Comments

By Kathryn Fraser

The 168th Bolton Fall Fair was in full swing from Friday September 25 to Sunday September 27, with a packed itinerary for those that attended.

The three-day event featured a number of activities from Monster Truck shows, barn dances, pony rides, live music, delicious food, local vendors, and so much more.

Friday night had the opening ceremony where Kayla Emmerton, the past Senior Ambassador, delivered a speech highlighting that the true magic of the Bolton Fair comes from the many dedicated people that bring the fair to life.

Emmerton also emphasised the event would not have been possible without all the incredible teamwork of everyone involved, especially Vice President of the Albion and Bolton Agricultural Society Heather French.

French has long been a part of the Agricultural Society and has helped out with the Bolton Fall Fair for over 30 years.

“What I love most about the Bolton Fall Fair is seeing our community come together every year. It warms my heart to talk with friends and neighbours while making great memories. The best part is watching families build their own traditions. Seeing people who came here as kids now bring their own children makes me feel a bit old, but it makes me so happy to see the tradition live on,” says French.

Friday night continued with Ramblin Soul, Monster Madness Show and a Barn Dance featuring the Steve Waters Band.

Saturday continued with a number of fun activities and shows including FMX show, Mad Science Show, Power Wheels, Demolition Derby and several competitions, including the Chili Cook Off, Pie Competition and Arm-Wrestling Competition.

Wild Wild Woof Superdogs were also amongst some of the attractions over the weekend and Director of Operations Amy White said that the Bolton Fall Fair is one of the Superdogs’ favourite events to attend.

“Our hope is that during our show and we make a connection with somebody and they may attempt to go home and have fun with their dogs and realize that all dogs are special in their own way,” said White.

On Sunday, the Albion and Bolton Agricultural Society waived its admission fees for those in attendance and instead asked for attendees to bring non-perishable food items that would be donated to Caledon Community Services.

This year, the number of items donated grew even larger.

“Last year, we filled two pick-up trucks of food and donated them to Caledon Community Services and now we’ve filled up three pick-up trucks, which we will take down to the exchange and donate,” said French.

The last day of the fair started with a pancake breakfast for attendees, community church service, beef show, juggling act, K-Pop Demon Hunters Performance, Baby Show, Tug of War, and finally wrapped with the closing ceremonies.

In addition to the Baby Show, many attendees gathered to watch the Pet Show, which took place near the main stage where a small and adorable chick named Dimples stole the show and won first place for Best Pocket Animal – as well as Best in Show.

Ella, Dimples’ owner, was very excited to have won and said she has attended the fair for years.

“I really like coming here,” said Ella.

French noted this event could not be possible without the volunteers.

“All the volunteers are amazing. We’re very blessed to get a lot of youth volunteers that come and get their community hours here,” says French

Sonal, a high school student and first-time volunteer for the Fall Fair, said that this opportunity has given her the chance to connect with the community and is looking forward to volunteering again in future years.

“I feel like it’s important, volunteering in general. It gives you the chance to get to know more about the community that you live in and that you’re a part of and volunteering is a great way to meet other people who are in your community,” said Sonal.

French said she is very grateful for all the hard work and support that everyone has shown and is looking forward to next year’s event.

“We are so grateful that the community came out to experience family fun and local agriculture. It is more important than ever that people start to learn where their food comes from,” says French. “Our dedicated volunteers worked incredibly hard to bring this fair to life, and seeing this amazing turnout means the world to us. We are already looking forward to the future and will begin planning next year’s fair at our wrap-up meeting next week.”

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