Cheltenham Day brings community together for a full day of fun

July 11, 2024   ·   0 Comments

By ZACHARY ROMAN

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Cheltenham residents know how to have a good time. 

On July 6, Cheltenham residents and firefighters came together to host Cheltenham Day, an annual community celebration with all kinds of fun activities for kids and adults alike.

There was a bike parade, tube race, rubber duck race, street hockey, bouncy castles, firefighters’ barbeque, vendor’s market, live music, beer gardens, and much more. 

The event was made possible thanks to the efforts of many dedicated volunteers and generous sponsors. 



         

