CHARGES LAID IN SEXUAL ASSAULT INVESTIGATION

September 24, 2026 · 0 Comments

The Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has laid additional charges in connection with an ongoing sexual assault investigation.

“In February 2026, Caledon OPP Major Crime Unit (MCU) began investigating a report of a sexual assault which occurred in 2023, involving a young person,” say Police. “Following the release of initial information, an additional victim has been identified.”

On September 16, 2026, police re-arrested Alexander Armitage, 33, of Uxbridge, and laid additional charges:

Sexual assault on a person under 16 years of age – three counts;

Invitation to sexual touching to person under 16 years of age – three counts;

Sexual interference – three counts;

Make sexually explicit content available to a person under 18 years of age;

Forcible confinement.

The charges have not been proven.

“At the time of the incidents, the accused worked at Teen Ranch and was also an iceskating instructor,” Police continue. “The accused is no longer employed with Teen Ranch and the organization has been cooperative with police throughout this investigation.

“In the interest of public safety and to encourage any additional victims or witnesses to come forward, investigators are releasing photographs of the accused. Police are also urging parents and guardians to speak with their children about any interactions they may have had with the accused through these roles and to report any incidents of sexual misconduct to investigators.”

Anyone who believes they may have been a victim of a similar incident or who has information relevant to this investigation is urged to contact the Caledon OPP at 1-888-310-1122, referencing occurrence number RM26035754. Those wishing to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca.

There is no statute of limitations on sexual offences meaning a report can be made to police regardless of how much time has passed. If you do not wish to make a report to police or need more support to make that decision, Caledon-Dufferin Victim Services is available to help by phone at 905-951-3838 or online at www.cdvs.ca.

FATAL COLLISION

Officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating a fatal collision on King Street.

“On September 18, 2026, at approximately 6:08 a.m., officers and other emergency services responded to a two-vehicle collision involving a sedan and a dump truck on King Street at Dixie Road, in the Town of Caledon,” say Police. “The driver of the sedan, a 61-year-old from Caledon, was pronounced deceased at scene. The other involved driver did not sustain injuries as a result.”

King Street at Dixie Road was closed in all directions for several hours while the OPP Traffic Incident Management & Enforcement (TIME) Team assisted with the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage is asked to contact Caledon OPP at (905) 584-2241 or 1-888-310-1122.

If you are affected by this incident or witnessed the collision and wish to speak to victim services, Caledon/Dufferin Victim Services can be reached at (905) 951-3838 or online at www.cdvs.ca.

ALLISTON RESIDENT CHARGED IN CHILD EXPLOITATION INVESTIGATION

Police have arrested and charged an Alliston resident following a child sexual exploitation investigation.

“On Thursday, September 10, 2026, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Child Sexual Exploitation Unit (CSEU) executed a search warrant at a residence in Alliston,” say Police. “Assistance was provided by members of the OPP’s Nottawasaga Detachment and Digital Forensics Unit. Several electronic devices were seized.”

As a result of the investigation, Kevin Weatherall, 58, of Alliston, was arrested and charged with the following Criminal Code offences:

Make child sexual abuse and exploitation material, section163.1(2) – two counts;

Possession of child sexual abuse and exploitation material, section 163.1(4) – three counts;

Agree to commit a sexual offence against a child, section 172.2(1)(b) – two counts;

Make available child sexual abuse and exploitation material, section 163.1(3) – two counts.

The accused remained in custody pending a bail hearing and was scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Barrie on Friday, September 18, 2026.

The charges have not been proven.

The OPP will continue to identify and pursue individuals who use technology to exploit children. Parents are reminded to take a proactive approach to help protect their children from online sexual exploitation by educating them on internet safety. Parents can find resources at cybertip.ca or protectchildren.ca.

If you have information regarding online child exploitation and wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or ontariocrimestoppers.ca. Information can also be reported through cybertip.ca.

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