CHARGES LAID FOLLOWING ALLEGED ASSAULT ON BYLAW OFFICER

December 5, 2024 · 0 Comments

Officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have arrested suspects in relation to the assault of a Municipal Law Enforcement Officer last Sunday.

“On November 24, 2024, shortly after 2:00 a.m., Caledon OPP responded to an assault on Fallview Circle, in the community of Southfields Village,” say Police. “A Town of Caledon Municipal Law Enforcement Officer, in the course of their duties, was assaulted by a group of individuals. The officer was transported to hospital and the injuries were later deemed to be minor. On November 28, 2024, members of the Caledon OPP Major Crime Unit located and arrested one suspect in relation to the assault.

“A second suspect was arrested on November 29, 2024. The identity of a third remains unknown.”

As a result, Avhijeet Araich, 33, of Brampton, and Japdeep Brar, 26, of Caledon, have both been charged with:

Assault Peace Officer – Cause bodily harm

Both accused were being held for a Bail Hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on November 29, 2024.

The charges have not been proven.

The investigation remains ongoing with the assistance of the Caledon OPP Major Crime Unit and the Regional Support Team. Anyone with information, including dashcam or surveillance video, is urged to contact Caledon OPP at 1-888-310-1122. You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers you stay anonymous, and you never have to testify.

GRANDPARENTS, DON’T ACT TOO QUICKY, OPP WARNS

Grandparent or emergency scams are common scams that target loving grandparents, taking advantage of their emotions to rob them of their money, say Police.

Fraudsters are targeting seniors by calling and pretending to be a family member in distress, the police or a justice official claiming that a loved one or grandchild is in trouble and needs money immediately.

In other cases, the scammer will pretend to be an old neighbour or a family friend in trouble. Common misfortunes include having been in a car accident, getting locked up in jail, or trouble returning home from a foreign country.

The caller will ask you questions, getting you to reveal personal information. They’ll also swear you to secrecy, saying that they are embarrassed and don’t want other family members to find out what’s happened. A scam call commonly starts as follows:

Victim: Hello?

Suspect: Hi Grandma/Nonna/Oma (depending on last name on Canada411 or potential accent).

Victim: Johnny? Is that you?

Suspect: Yes, it’s Johnny. Grandma, my voice sounds different because I have a cold. Grandma, can you keep a secret? I really don’t want my parents to know. I’m so scared and I need help.

Victim: Ok… What’s going on? Are you okay?

Suspect: My friend picked me up to take me to the store and we were in his brother’s car… (story about a car accident or other misfortune) and now I’m in jail and they won’t let me out…

If you receive a suspicious call, remember:

Be suspicious of calls that require immediate action. Hang up and contact the family member directly;

The caller either doesn’t provide a normal jail location for the area if asked or mistakes the local police service. Call the non-emergency number of the police service to verify the story or confirm the name and badge number of the officer calling;

When at the bank, tell the truth about why you’re taking out large sums of cash as bank tellers are very familiar with scams;

The courts won’t ask for cash to bail out someone in custody and will require people to be present in court;

Never send cash, cryptocurrencies or any other funds to unknown person, unverified addresses or bank accounts;

Take time to verify the story by asking the caller a few personal questions or pressing your caller for details. Scammers are counting on you wanting to quickly help your loved one in an emergency.

If you believe you have been scammed, contact your local police and the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501 or antifruadcentre.ca.

DRIVERS CHARGED

Officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged a driver involved in a collision after refusing to provide a breath sample.

On December 1, 2024, shortly after 3:30 a.m., officers responded to a single motor vehicle collision in the intersection of Highway 10 and King Street. No injuries were reported.

As a result of the investigation, Joshua Pizarro, 30, of Brampton was charged with:

• Failure or refusal to comply with demand;

Fail to remain.

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on December 19, 2024, to answer to the charges. The driver’s licence was also suspended for 90 days, and the vehicle impounded for seven.

The charges have not been proven.

Members of the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged an Orangeville resident with impaired operation related offences as the result of a traffic complaint.

“On November 30, 2024, at approximately 5:10 a.m., Dufferin OPP officers were dispatched to a traffic complaint in the area of Dufferin Road 109 in the Town of Caledon,” say Police. “Officers located the vehicle in question and conducted a traffic stop. After a brief conversation the officers were quickly led to an impaired driving investigation.”

Sydney Belcher, 29, from Orangeville has been charged with:

• Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused individual is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville. Their driver’s licence was suspended 90 days, and their vehicle impounded for 7 days.

The charge has not been proven.

“Caledon OPP would like to take this opportunity to remind motorists that failure or refusal to comply with a demand in an impaired operation investigation is a criminal offence. Furthermore, the consequences an individual will face are the same as being charged with impaired operation.

“If you plan on drinking or consuming drugs, plan to not drive. Instead, arrange for a designated driver, take a taxi or public transit, or come up with another plan that takes impaired driving out of the picture. If you suspect that someone is driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs, it is important to call 9-1-1 to report it.”

You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers, you stay anonymous, and you never have to testify.

For more information about the penalties of driving impaired, visit: https://www.ontario.ca/page/impaired-driving.

Readers Comments (0)