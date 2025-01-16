CCS invites all to register for Coldest Night walk

By ZACHARY ROMAN

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Caledon residents will soon head out into the cold for a charity walk that raises money for those experiencing hunger and homelessness.

On February 22, Caledon Community Services (CCS) will host its annual Coldest Night of the Year (CNOY) walk.

The walk starts at the Caledon East Community Complex, which is located at 6215 Old Church Road.

Check-in opens at 4 p.m. and opening remarks happen at quarter to five. The walk itself begins at 5 p.m. and walkers can choose between two- and five-kilometre routes.

At 6 p.m. a light meal will be served to end the event.

Ahead of the walk, residents are encouraged to form, or join, a team of walkers. Walkers then collect pledges from friends, family and local businesses to raise money for CCS.

Anyone who raises $150 (or $75 for those under 18) will receive a special CNOY toque as a thank you for their efforts.

CCS hopes to raise $100,000 from this year’s walk.

CCS provides many services to the Caledon community, like a food bank, job services, transportation, and newcomer and seniors support.

CCS staff said many people do not realize that there’s homelessness in Caledon; that it’s a real and growing problem. Staff said one of the benefits of the annual CNOY walk is raising awareness that hunger and homelessness are problems happening right here in our own community.

To learn more about this year’s event those interested can visit the following link: cnoy.org/location/caledon.

