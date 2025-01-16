Current & Past Articles » Sports

CCS invites all to register for Coldest Night walk

January 16, 2025   ·   0 Comments

By ZACHARY ROMAN

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Caledon residents will soon head out into the cold for a charity walk that raises money for those experiencing hunger and homelessness. 

On February 22, Caledon Community Services (CCS) will host its annual Coldest Night of the Year (CNOY) walk. 

The walk starts at the Caledon East Community Complex, which is located at 6215 Old Church Road. 

Check-in opens at 4 p.m. and opening remarks happen at quarter to five. The walk itself begins at 5 p.m. and walkers can choose between two- and five-kilometre routes. 

At 6 p.m. a light meal will be served to end the event. 

Ahead of the walk, residents are encouraged to form, or join, a team of walkers. Walkers then collect pledges from friends, family and local businesses to raise money for CCS. 

Anyone who raises $150 (or $75 for those under 18) will receive a special CNOY toque as a thank you for their efforts.

CCS hopes to raise $100,000 from this year’s walk.

CCS provides many services to the Caledon community, like a food bank, job services, transportation, and newcomer and seniors support. 

CCS staff said many people do not realize that there’s homelessness in Caledon; that it’s a real and growing problem. Staff said one of the benefits of the annual CNOY walk is raising awareness that hunger and homelessness are problems happening right here in our own community. 
To learn more about this year’s event those interested can visit the following link: cnoy.org/location/caledon.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Caledon student wins Laurier Scholars Award

By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A Caledon student pursuing her dream of becoming a pediatrician has received a prestigious scholarship. Rita Elraheb, now ...

Malalai Halimi nominated as federal Liberal candidate for Dufferin-Caledon

Halimi is a business manager in the aerospace industry and founder of an Afghani-Canadian media network By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter There’s a ...

Province announces $3.7 million in funding for seniors active living centres

Announcement made at Caledon Seniors Centre in Bolton By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A major announcement for seniors centres across Ontario was made ...

Caledon recognizes National Day of Truth and Reconciliation

Every Child Matters and Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation flags raised at Town Hall By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Municipal staff, politicians, ...

Caledon residents come together to advocate for road safety after death of young Bolton woman

Adrianna Milena McCauley was killed in four-vehicle collision September 10 By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A tragic collision has galvanized the Caledon community ...

Community celebrates two years of Caledon school garden project

By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The spirit of community and collaboration has led to the continued success of a garden project in Caledon.  ...

Caledon Concert Band hosting special 50th anniversary concert

By Zachary Roman A local concert band is celebrating its rich history with a special performance.  On October 26, the Caledon Concert Band will host ...

Hockey legend Angela James attends book signing in Caledon East

By Zachary Roman, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Caledon residents had the chance to meet hockey royalty last week.  On September 18, four-time world champion hockey ...

Town of Caledon kicks off Culture Days with flag raising at Town Hall

By Zachary Roman It’s time to celebrate arts and culture in Caledon.  On September 20, Caledon Mayor Annette Groves proclaimed September 20 to October 13 ...

The Railway Flower: Local author releases fourth book

The fourth installment in Lisa Oatway’s Blue Crescent Moon series is out now By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Teaching children about Canada’s history ...

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support