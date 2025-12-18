Cassie’s Place and local Tim Hortons raises $17,521 during Holiday Smile Cookie fundraiser

By Riley Murphy

By Riley Murphy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The Tim Hortons Holiday Smile Cookie 2025 fundraiser ran from November 17 to November 23, and 100 per cent of proceeds went towards local charities, community groups, and Tim Hortons Foundation Camps across Canada.

Four different local Caledon Tim Hortons locations teamed up with Cassie’s Place in order to raise $17,521.49 this holiday season, which will go directly towards supporting Cassie’s Place and Tim Hortons Foundation Camps.

Cassie’s Place is a non-profit dedicated to empowering individuals with developmental disabilities by providing personalized programs and services.

Joe Sassine, Director of Cassie’s Place, shares that this year’s fundraiser was a true team effort, topping last year’s total amount raised.

Both participants of Cassie’s Place and Tim Hortons members joined together to help sell the cookies this year, as well as Sassine’s grandchildren’s soccer teams.

Sassine says he not only thanks Tim Hortons and all the participants this year, but also the parents of the participants, and the Town of Caledon.

“Without them, we would not be where we are,” he said. “On behalf of everybody at Cassie’s Place, we really thank Tim Horton’s owners and Tim Horton head office for selecting Cassie’s Place as their recipient of the donation.”

Sassine adds that they have been working on the Holiday Smile Cookie Fundraiser with Tim Hortons for the past three years, and, on top of that, have been involved with Tim Hortons for many years prior.

“They have been one of our major fundraising organizations.”

Although this year it was a little tougher to sell the cookies due to the cold weather, he says the Caledon community still supported them.

“Caledon people really come together when there is a need to,” adds Sassine.

He shares that many even came by to buy extra cookies just to freeze them for later.

Sassine shares that Cassie’s Place began as a small organization and, over the years, with the community’s support, has grown and provided more opportunities for Cassie’s Place participants.

100% of the funds raised, Sassine explains, goes right back to Cassie’s place, helping to make their various programs, such as yoga, swimming, dance, and more, completely free to participants.

Going forward, Sassine shares he looks forward to growing the organization and providing its services to more and more people.

They run two main fundraisers throughout the year: Cassie’s Place Annual Golf Tournament and their Holiday Smile Cookie Fundraiser.

With these funds, Sassine says they’re able to support every participant in their programs, noting that, especially with the economy right now, many families are facing financial problems.

Local Bolton Tim Hortons owner, Brad Stafford, says that, especially around the holidays, it’s a time of need.

“What we want to do is try and help everybody, and at the same time we’re helping the kids with the foundation camps.”

He shares that he first met Cassie’s Place at the Caledon Special Olympics, where they were helping with the Special Olympics Donut sales. He shares that they’ve had a great connection since, and he’s continually wanted to support their organization over the years.

For the past three years, they have supported and worked with Cassie’s Place for the Holiday Smile Cookie Fundraiser.

Stafford echoes Sassine’s comments about the fundraiser being a team effort.

“When we get the volunteers to come out it does make a difference, and these guys are an engaged charity that helps us help them,” says Stafford.

