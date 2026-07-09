CANADA DAY ENFORCEMENT CHARGES

July 9, 2026 · 0 Comments

Members of the Caledon OPP participated in the Canada Day enforcement week traffic campaign, resulting in hundreds of charges being laid across Caledon roads.

“Canada Day enforcement week took place between June 26 to July 5, 2026, where officers across OPP-patrolled roads conducted focused traffic enforcement of the ‘Big Four’ driving errors which include impaired driving, distracted driving, speeding/aggressive driving, and improper seat belt use,” say Police.

“Throughout the campaign, Caledon OPP officers laid a total of 585 charges, which includes, but is not limited to, 156 speeding charges, 22 seat belt offences, 14 stunt driving offences, 11 distracted driving offences, and nine impaired driving charges.

“The OPP remains committed to making our roads a safer place through enforcement and public education. Motorists are encouraged to contact the OPP to report unsafe vehicles and unsafe driving behaviours that are observed. Road safety is a shared responsibility.”

POLICE CAUTION ON JUMPING FROM BRIDGES INTO WATERWAYS

The OPP is reminding the public that jumping from bridges into waterways is extremely dangerous and can result in serious injury or death.

“While the water below may appear safe, significant hazards often exist beneath the surface,” say Police. “The height of a bridge can cause severe injuries upon impact with the water, and hidden dangers such as shallow depths, rocks, debris and strong currents may not be visible from above.

“The risks are further increased when vessels are operating nearby. Boat operators may not see a person entering the water in time to avoid a collision, creating a serious danger for everyone involved.”

Individuals who jump from bridges also place themselves, other members of the public, and emergency responders at significant risk.

“The OPP urges members of the public to make safe choices around waterways by staying off bridge railings and structures and never enter the water by jumping from a bridge. This applies regardless of whether warning signs are posted. The absence of signage does not eliminate the serious risks associated with jumping from bridges into waterways.

“Public safety is everyone’s responsibility. By recognizing the dangers, wearing a lifejacket, and making responsible decisions around waterways, preventable tragedies can be avoided.

“For your safety and the safety of others, stay off bridges, wear a lifejacket, and enter the water only from designated, safe locations.”

KNOW YOUR E-BIKE RULES BEFORE YOU RIDE: POLICE

Members of the Ontario Provincial Police OPP are reminding the public of the rules and regulations governing e-bikes before taking to the road or trail this summer.

As the use of e-bikes continues to grow across communities in Central Region, it is important for riders to recognize that e-bikes, also known as power-assisted bicycles, are subject to Ontario’s Highway Traffic Act and Ontario Regulation 369/09.

To be legally operated, an e-bike must meet the following requirements:

Be equipped with operable pedals;

Have an electric motor rated at 500 watts or less;

Have a maximum assisted speed of 32 km/h;

Weigh no more than 120 kg, including the battery;

Be equipped with two independent braking systems;

Have the battery and motor securely fastened to the frame;

Have all electrical terminals properly insulated;

Meet all Ontario equipment standards.

E-bike riders must also:

Be at least 16 years of age;

Wear an approved bicycle or motorcycle helmet;

Follow the same rules of the road as cyclists;

Refrain from riding on controlled-access highways.

Riders should also be aware that municipalities may have additional bylaws or restrictions in place that limit where e-bikes can be used, including on certain pathways, trails, or waterfront areas. Always watch for posted signage and follow local regulations.

Unlike motor vehicles, e-bike operators are not required to have a driver’s licence, vehicle registration, licence plates, or insurance.

As more residents turn to e-bikes as a convenient and environmentally friendly mode of transportation, the OPP encourages all riders to prioritize safety, remain aware of their surroundings, and respect the rules of the road.

Traffic safety is a shared responsibility. By understanding and following the laws, riders can help ensure safe and enjoyable travel for everyone in our communities.

If you observe unsafe or concerning behaviour on the road, contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or 911 in an emergency. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a tip online.

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