Current & Past Articles » Sports

Caledon’s Roenik Mahal fires two goals to cue 4-3 comeback victory over the Port Perry Lumberjacks in PJHL action

September 19, 2024   ·   0 Comments

By Jim Stewart

The Caledon Golden Hawks bounced back from a narrow 4-2 loss in Schomberg on Thursday night by defeating the Lumberjacks 4-3 in Port Perry on Sunday afternoon.  

Roenik Mahal paced the Golden Hawks offence versus Port Perry with two goals.  Josiah Dunkley opened the scoring against the Lumberjacks and Anton Smirov closed the scoring by firing the game winner with 62 seconds left to complete Caledon’s comeback victory.

On Thursday night, the Golden Hawks came out flying in Schomberg. Liam Noonan took a pass from Josiah Dunkley and beat Cougars netminder Anthony Paolini 31 seconds into the game to send a shock wave through the Trisan Centre. Dunkley, hot off a preseason hat trick against Midland, put Caledon up 2-0 before five minutes had elapsed.

Grady Duggan pulled the home side within one at 16:09 of the opening frame, but the Golden Hawks held their precarious 2-1 lead for over 50 minutes, despite being outshot 16-3 in second period. The heroic play of Caledon goaltender Johnnie Krush helped the Golden Hawks protect their slim margin.  Krush made two breakaway saves on speedy Jordyn Palazzo to open and close the second period and the Caledon goaltender turned aside 45 of the 48 shots he faced to earn Second Star honors as selected by PJHL staff. 

Despite Krush’s acrobatic efforts, Duggan tallied his second goal of the game at 10:30 to tie the contest, Luke Szabo put the Cougars ahead 3-2 at 12:27 when he banged a rebound behind Krush, and Mark Sifri slid the puck into the empty net with 1:51 on the clock after Krush had been lifted for an extra attacker with 2:03 left to play.

On Sunday afternoon in Port Perry, the Golden Hawks flipped Thursday’s script and created a third period comeback victory of their own versus the Lumberjacks.

Mahal’s marker at 16:59 in the final frame tied the game and Smirov completed the comeback for Caledon with an unassisted goal at 18:58 to pull out the much-needed road victory for the Golden Hawks.

Caledon continues its road trip on Thursday when they take on the Eagles in Clarington.  The Golden Hawks host the Schomberg Cougars in their regular season home opener on Sunday, September 22 at 2:30 PM at the Mayfield Recreation Complex.

OJHL Update

The Caledon Junior ‘A’ Admirals earned their first win of the season by defeating the Mississauga Chargers 5-3 at the Mayfield Recreation Complex on Sunday afternoon. It was a much-needed bounce-back victory by the Admirals who fell 9-0 on home ice on Thursday night to the CJHL champion and OJHL powerhouse Collingwood Blues. 

On Sunday afternoon, Lucas Tsaparis gave the Chargers a 1-0 lead at 11:01 of the opening period, but the Admirals roared back with five consecutive goals to take a commanding 5-1 lead at 15:22 of the middle frame.  Henry Brady, Clarence Allain, Braeden Van Gelder, Owen O’Grady, and Cam Lang contributed one goal each to the 20-minute onslaught that paced Caledon’s offense and turned the game in the Admirals’ favor. 

Caledon goaltender Calem Yorke earned the W, turning aside 33 of the 36 shots fired by the Chargers.

The Admirals (1-3-0-0) host the Georgetown Raiders (0-1-1-1) at the Mayfield Recreation Complex on Thursday, September 19.  Puck drop will be 7:30 p.m.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

The Railway Flower: Local author releases fourth book

The fourth installment in Lisa Oatway’s Blue Crescent Moon series is out now By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Teaching children about Canada’s history ...

Bolton Kin recognize Kin of the Year

Kin of the Year Award is given to someone who exemplifies the values of Kin By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A Bolton woman ...

Culture Days coming to Caledon this weekend with dozens of events

Nearly 100 events happening during weeks-long celebration of arts and culture By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Caledon is celebrating arts and culture like never ...

Local dancers to compete in CNE’s Rising Star competition

By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A dance group made up of performers from Caledon and Brampton will soon showcase their talents in a ...

Bethell Hospice Executive Director excited for benefits of Hospice Dufferin integration

Bethell Hospice will be single point of access for hospice care in Dufferin and Caledon By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Last week, Bethell ...

Caledon shares illegal land use struggles with Province, asks for support

By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Town of Caledon is bringing its concerns about illegal land use in the municipality to the Province.  ...

Trilogy: New exhibition brings together wood turner, glass artist and painter

Show on now until August 5 By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A dynamic new art exhibition is on now in Alton.  On July ...

Agricultural Society fundraisingto build new community centre

$3 million capital campaign launched on July 9 By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A campaign to bring a community centre to Caledon Village ...

Speed reductions, new parking rules among changes in Traffic Bylaw

By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Caledon’s roads have some new rules.  On June 25, Caledon Council approved a new traffic bylaw with a ...

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support