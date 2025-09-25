Caledon Seniors Centre hosts the Grand Parade

By Riley Murphy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Members of Caledon Senior Centre, Rotary Club of Bolton, Bolton Kin, Caledon OPP, Council Members, Mayor Annette Groves, and members of the public banded together this weekend to walk in the Grand Parade.

On Saturday, the Caledon Senior Centre invited one and all to join them to walk together in the Grand Parade. This walk, featuring 2.5km and 5km routes, has been designed to raise vital funds and awareness in support of the Centre.

The Grand Parade is a family-friendly fundraising walk that celebrates and supports seniors by providing them with a cost-effective centre that allows all seniors in Caledon an opportunity to participate in activities that keep them active, healthy and connected.

Teams were told not only to bring their energy, but also all the colours they had.

One team, ABBA Cadabra, with members RaDeana Montgomery, Beverley Nurden, and Barbara Wynne from the Caledon Seniors Centre, knew how to make an appearance.

Adorned with colourful wigs and bell-bottoms, their hope wasn’t just to bring attention to the parade, but to the multiple programs the Caledon Seniors Centre offers.

The team shared that this is the first year the Centre is taking part in the Grand Parade, and they are hoping it spurs “momentum.”

“It’s about having fun and camaraderie, and it’s all about the center,” said Nurden.

Nurden said another of their goals is to “widen their scope” of people who help fundraise.

“Even though we’ve been here for 30 years, there’s still new people coming in all the time that don’t know about us,” said Montgomery. “You’ve always got to be keeping that information flowing so people know about you, and then they’ll support us.”

Montgomery shared they’re hoping to raise awareness that what they do at the Centre isn’t just for seniors.

“We’re raising money for the seniors, but our events aren’t just senior-oriented necessarily. They’re for the whole community to be part of,” she says. “This would have been a great opportunity to have schools involved and different people because it’s a parade in honor of seniors. It doesn’t mean it’s a parade for seniors; it’s in honor of seniors.”

Rotary Club of Bolton attended in full force that day.

Rita Cantelon is not only a member of the Rotary Club of Bolton, but she is also a member of the board of Directors for the Caledon Seniors Centre. She shared that the Rotary Club of Bolton meets at the Centre every Monday.

“We’re very connected with them, we really appreciate what they do,” says Cantelon. “To be able to do what they do, they need sponsorship, they need fundraising. So anytime there’s a cause, Rotary is there. We’re very community-minded, and this is how we give back to them.”

Proceeds from The Grand Parade will support the essential programs and services of the Caledon Seniors’ Centre, enhancing social connections, active living, and quality of life for adults aged 55+ across Caledon.

Recently, the Caledon Seniors Centre was the primary grant recipient of this year’s 2025 Caledon Council Community Golf Tournament.

They will receive $75,000 to install a new sound and audiovisual system in the original wing of Rotary Place, the Centre’s central location in Bolton.

The new sound and AV system will significantly improve audio clarity and overall accessibility, ensuring that seniors can fully engage in all activities.

In addition to the new AV system, the Caledon Seniors Centre is looking forward to hosting a variety of programs throughout the fall.

Their next big events are the Country Hoedown on October 14, Holiday Portraits day on November 1, and the ever popular Silent Auction, Bake and Craft Sale on November 8.

To view upcoming programs and activities, visit https://caledonseniors.ca/ecwd_calendar/calendar.

