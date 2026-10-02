Caledon Seniors’ Centre hosts fundraising walk with Hike for Healthy Living

October 2, 2026 · 0 Comments

By Kathryn Fraser

On September 27, the Caledon Seniors’ Centre held its CSC Hike for Healthy Living.

The event was held at the Bolton location on 7 Rotarian Way and participants had the opportunity to walk in support of the Centre in one of three options – the 1km, 2km or 5km routes, which were designed to accommodate all fitness levels.

This is one of the main fundraising initiatives that the Centre has held in order to raise funds to support essential programs and services they offer to help strengthen social connection, active living, and quality of life for those who are 55+ in the Caledon area.

“For over 30 years, the Caledon Seniors’ Centre is more than a place for physical activity, it’s a lifeline for many in our community,” says Centre Manager Beverley Nurden. “Our goal is to help ease social isolation and foster meaningful connections, by creating a welcoming space where friendships grow, and no one feels alone.”

This fundraiser will also help bring the Centre closer to their fundraising goal of $100,000 to make sure that they are able to support and be able to open the Centre up to many seniors in the community while keeping costs low.

“We want just to open it up to the community so that they can see what we offer here because it’s such an incredible place and people just need to know more about it. I feel happy knowing that I’m able to do that for others and bring attention to the Centre because I think that’s what we need. We need more people to know what we do here, how great it is, and how important it is for people,” said Tina, one of the volunteers and organizers for the event.

The event started at 10 a.m. for participants to check in, followed by a short announcement and greeting, which was given before attendees were led in warm-up exercises before the start of the walk at 11 a.m.

Many members of the community, as well as several dogs, came out to support the event and registered either on their own or with a team to participate.

A BBQ lunch followed for those to enjoy and spend some time getting to know other participants.

Caledon Seniors’ Centre Fundraising Coordinator RaDeana Montgomery says she is hopeful that this event will become an annual walk and is grateful to not only the community for their support but to the volunteers as well.

“Without the volunteers we wouldn’t be able to run, and our volunteers are fantastic”, says Montgomery. “80% of our workers are volunteers and without them the doors would be locked.”

The next big event for the Caledon Seniors’ Centre is the Country Hoedown, which take place on October 23 and is open to all members in the community.

Donations will continue to be accepted for the next few weeks. Those looking for more information about the Caledon Seniors’ Centre or want to donate, can visit caledonseniors.ca.

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