Current & Past Articles » General News

Caledon recruiting volunteer firefighters

July 4, 2024   ·   0 Comments

Information session to be held July 10 in Caledon East

By ZACHARY ROMAN

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The Town of Caledon is currently recruiting volunteer firefighters. 

Those interested in being a volunteer firefighter with Caledon Fire and Emergency Services must be 18 years of age or older, have a valid G driver’s license with no more than three demerit points, live within eight kilometres of a Caledon fire station, and have a clean vulnerable sector check.

Interested recruits must also register to attend an information session. The next session will be held on July 10 at 7 p.m. at the Caledon East Community Complex.

Volunteer firefighters in Caledon respond to both emergency and non-emergency situations, such as medical emergencies, vehicle rescue calls, alarm activations and investigations, and other public calls that require assistance. 

Volunteer firefighters are paid for their time out on calls. 

Caledon’s Fire Chief, Dave Pelayo, said being a volunteer firefighter turns regular people into everyday heroes. 

“Caledon’s volunteer firefighters join a team of dedicated individuals who come from all sorts of backgrounds but have one thing in common: a commitment to helping keep their community safe,” said Pelayo. “If you’re curious about your future as a volunteer firefighter, please attend an information session.”

Those interested in applying to be a volunteer firefighter must do so by July 14 — more information is available online at caledon.ca/fire-recruitment.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Amazing turnout for Caledon Canada Day and Strawberry Festival

Caledon Fairgrounds packed with people celebrating Canada Day on July 1 By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Caledon residents came out in droves to ...

Caledon Citizen’s Student Athlete of the Week: Tyler Ferlito led the Hall Wolfpack to ROPSSAA Football and Baseball Championships in 2023-24

By Jim Stewart Grade 12 Robert F. Hall CSS two-sport athlete Tyler Ferlito ended his high school athletic career with an impressive flourish to earn ...

Joe Tersigni is Caledon’s Senior of the Year

By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Caledon has recognized a local senior for his outstanding contributions to the community.  On June 25, Mayor Annette ...

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support