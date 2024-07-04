Caledon recruiting volunteer firefighters

July 4, 2024 · 0 Comments

Information session to be held July 10 in Caledon East

By ZACHARY ROMAN

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The Town of Caledon is currently recruiting volunteer firefighters.

Those interested in being a volunteer firefighter with Caledon Fire and Emergency Services must be 18 years of age or older, have a valid G driver’s license with no more than three demerit points, live within eight kilometres of a Caledon fire station, and have a clean vulnerable sector check.

Interested recruits must also register to attend an information session. The next session will be held on July 10 at 7 p.m. at the Caledon East Community Complex.

Volunteer firefighters in Caledon respond to both emergency and non-emergency situations, such as medical emergencies, vehicle rescue calls, alarm activations and investigations, and other public calls that require assistance.

Volunteer firefighters are paid for their time out on calls.

Caledon’s Fire Chief, Dave Pelayo, said being a volunteer firefighter turns regular people into everyday heroes.

“Caledon’s volunteer firefighters join a team of dedicated individuals who come from all sorts of backgrounds but have one thing in common: a commitment to helping keep their community safe,” said Pelayo. “If you’re curious about your future as a volunteer firefighter, please attend an information session.”

Those interested in applying to be a volunteer firefighter must do so by July 14 — more information is available online at caledon.ca/fire-recruitment.

Readers Comments (0)