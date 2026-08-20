Caledon Public Library launches Mobile Makerspace

August 20, 2026 · 0 Comments

By KATHRYN FRASER

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

On August 17, the Caledon Public Library announced a new Mobile Makerspace would be launched this fall.

This program will help to bring creative technology and maker equipment to many library branches across Caledon for people to enjoy.

Mobile Makerspace was started after the Caledon Public Library received a grant from the Brampton and Caledon Community Foundation to organize this program.

The Mobile Makerspace will give access to a variety of equipment and hands-on learning for Caledon residents. Items such as a laser engraver, 3D printer and a Cricut will be part of the Mobile Makerspace area for all to use.

Colleen Lipp, CEO and Chief Librarian of Caledon Public Library, says she is excited for this new program and giving access to members in the community.

“This initiative supported by the Brampton Caledon Community Foundation reflects on our commitment to bringing innovative, hands-on learning opportunities directly into the community,” says Lipp. “The Mobile Makerspace removes barriers to access and invites residents of all ages to explore creativity, technology, and new skills in a welcoming environment.”

The Mobile Makerspace will be available on the following days at select locations:

September 15, 11 am – 5 pm, at the Alton Branch;

October 15, 10 am – 12:30p m at the Southfields Village Branch (drop-in only);

October 22, 2-8 pm at the Inglewood Branch;

November 10, 2-8pm at the Caledon Village Branch.

Access to the equipment will be a first come first serve basis. However, all visitors are able and encouraged to reserve a time slot in advance.

President and CEO of Brampton and Caledon Community Foundation (BCCF) Jim Boyd says he is looking forward to the support that BCCF can provide for the Mobile Makerspace through their Community Grant.

“We are proud to support Caledon Public Library’s Mobile Makerspace through our community grants program,” says Boyd. “Our mission is to enrich the quality of life in Brampton, Caledon and supporting communities by inspiring philanthropy, partnerships and lasting impact. This project is an excellent example of those values in action, bringing innovative learning opportunities directly into communities, expanding access to technology and helping residents build skills through creativity and exploration.”

The Mobile Makerspace will be available to use for those 13 and older or younger participants if accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Supplies will be available to at the locations; however, any participants looking to bring their own supplies are asked to contact makers@caledon.library.on.ca at least 48 hours before visiting the space to confirm that the materials are compatible with the equipment.

“We are thrilled to see the Mobile Makerspace come to life and travel across Caledon,” said Catherine Arthurs, Caledon Public Library’s Supervisor, Maker & Emerging Technologies. “These pop-up experiences are designed to spark curiosity and confidence. Whether someone is trying maker tools for the first time or building on existing skills, there is something for everyone to discover.”

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