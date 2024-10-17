911 » Current & Past Articles

Caledon OPP present quarterly report to Council

October 17, 2024   ·   0 Comments

Statistics from April to June showcased at October 8 general committee meeting

By ZACHARY ROMAN

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Highway Traffic Act charges have increased by nearly 70 per cent year-over-year in Caledon.

On October 8, Caledon OPP detachment commander Natalie Majer presented the police’s quarterly report for the months of April to June. 

One notable statistic from the report is the number of Highway Traffic Act charges laid by police. 

From January to June in 2023, 6,683 charges were laid. From January to June this year, 11,252 were laid. That represents a nearly 70 per cent increase. 

Majer said police have been able to patrol the roads more through overtime shifts, leading to the increase in charges laid. 

“Our detachment has participated in a number of provincially-driven traffic campaigns and local ones,” said Majer. 

The Caledon OPP’s Easter long weekend campaign saw 676 offence notices written. During Canada Road Safety Week in May, 795 were written. During the week of Canada Day, 884 offence notices were written. 

In May, Caledon OPP collaborated with police airplane services and laid 26 charges, towing three vehicles in which drivers were stunt driving. 

Also in May, police did a joint blitz with the Ministry of Transportation (MTO) on Highway 10. Police laid 107 charges and the MTO laid 24. From 34 commercial motor vehicle inspections, the MTO took eight vehicles out of service.

From January to June this year, there were seven fatalities from motor vehicle collisions in Caledon, four of which took place between April and June. 

Between April and June, police caught 67 impaired drivers in Caledon and 903 drivers not using their seatbelts. Police also caught 73 distracted drivers.

In her presentation, Majer provided an overview of other crime statistics and police initiatives in Caledon, and answered questions from Councillors. 

Mayor Annette Groves thanked Majer for her presentation and said she always finds the OPP’s presentations helpful.



         

