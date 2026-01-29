CALEDON OPP CHARGE DRIVER AFTER COLLISION WITH TOW OPERATOR

The Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have recently charged a driver after striking a local tow operator with their vehicle.

“On January 24, 2026, at approximately 4:30 p.m., Caledon OPP officers were on scene of a call for service involving a broken-down vehicle on Mayfield Road, near Robertson Davis Drive, in the Town of Caledon,” say Police.

“Police blocked the live lane of traffic while a local tow operator was working on removing the vehicle from the road. Despite the use of flashing emergency lights and high-visibility reflective gear, a passing vehicle failed to move over and struck the arm of the tow operator, who suffered minor injuries as a result of the incident.”

As a result of the investigation, an 80-year-old from Brampton was charged with:

Careless driving;

Fail to slow down and proceed with caution for tow truck.

The charges have not been proven.

“Motorists are reminded to proceed with caution when driving past police cars, firetrucks, ambulances, and tow trucks – failure to do so can result in charges. Please remember, when approaching a stopped emergency vehicle, slow down and pass with caution. If a road has two or more lanes, you must leave a lane of space between you and the emergency vehicle if you can do so safely. For more information, please visit: www.ontario.ca/page/driving-near-emergency-vehicles.”

FATAL COLLISION INVESTIGATION ON HIGHWAY 9

Officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating a fatal collision on Highway 9.

“On January 21, 2026, at approximately 10:20 a.m., officers and other emergency services, responded to a two-vehicle collision on Highway 9, between Mount Wolfe Road and Tottenham Road, in the Town of Caledon. One driver, a 21-year-old from Peterborough, was pronounced deceased at the scene. The other involved driver was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries,” say Police.

“Highway 9 between Highway 50 and Tottenham Road remained closed for several hours while the OPP Technical Collision Investigators and Reconstructionists assisted with the investigation.”

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage is asked to contact Caledon OPP at (905) 584-2241 or 1-888-310-1122.

If you are affected by this incident or witnessed the collision and wish to speak to victim services, Caledon/Dufferin Victim Services can be reached at (905) 951-3838.

CALEDON OPP INVESTIGATING A FAIL TO REMAIN COLLISION

The Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating a fail to remain collision on Cranston Drive.

“On January 17, 2026, Caledon OPP responded to a report of a collision on Cranston Drive at Jean Street, in the Town of Caledon. Upon arrival, officers found that one of the two involved vehicles failed to remain on scene. The collision took place between approximately 8:20 p.m. and 9:00 p.m., and no injuries were reported as a result,” say Police.

“The suspect vehicle, which is believed to be a dark-coloured, older-model Honda sedan, was last seen traveling westbound on Cranston Drive. The vehicle sustained damage to the driver-side front bumper as a result of the collision.”

The Caledon OPP is encouraging the driver and any passengers to come forward and speak with investigators regarding the collision.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has further information is asked to contact Caledon OPP at (905) 584-2241 or 1-888-310-1122. You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact CrimeStoppers, you stay anonymous, and you never have to testify.

OPP REMINDING RESIDENTS NOT TO SHOVEL SNOW ONTO ROADWAYS

With heavy snowfall continuing across the region, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is reminding residents, property owners, and businesses that shoveling, plowing, or blowing snow onto the roadway is both dangerous and illegal.

The Ontario Highway Traffic Act, Section 181, states that no person shall deposit snow or ice on a roadway without written permission from the Ministry or the road authority responsible for maintaining that road.

Individuals who violate this section may be charged under Section 214(1) of the Highway Traffic Act, which provides for a fine ranging from 60 to 1,000 dollars.

Depositing snow onto the roadway creates several hazards for motorists and pedestrians. Snow piles can obstruct sightlines, create icy patches, interfere with snowplow operations, and increase the risk of collisions. These hazards compromise road safety and place additional strain on winter maintenance crews who must return to re-clear affected areas.

The OPP recognizes the challenges residents face as significant snowfall accumulates, especially in areas with limited space for snow storage. However, using the roadway for snow disposal is not a safe or acceptable solution. Residents are encouraged to use designated areas on their own property and follow local municipal guidelines for proper snow removal.

Everyone has a role to play in keeping roads safe this winter. Proper snow management supports efficient road maintenance and helps ensure safer travel for all road users.

For more information about local bylaws and winter safety practices, please visit your municipality’s website or contact your local OPP detachment.

