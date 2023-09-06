Caledon Meals on Wheels hosting fundraising walk on September 16

September 6, 2023 · 0 Comments

CMOW participating in “The Grand Parade” for first time

By ZACHARY ROMAN

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Caledon residents are invited to lace up for a good cause this month.

On September 16, Caledon Meals on Wheels (CMOW) is participating in The Grand Parade, a nationwide fundraising walk for non-profits that serve seniors.

The start and finish location of the walk is the Palgrave Fire Station at 17177 Regional Road 50.

Registration opens at 10 a.m. and there will be a welcome address. The walk starts at 11 a.m. and 2.5 or 5-kilometre routes are available to participants. After the walk is complete, a light lunch will be served.

Christine Sevigny, Executive Director of CMOW, explained 2023 is the first time CMOW will ever participate in the Grand Parade. She said it’s been really fun to plan the event, adding that fundraising efforts have been going well so far.

With a goal of $20,000 set, CMOW is already 50 per cent of the way there as $10,125 had been raised as of August 31.

So far, 50 walkers have signed up for the event under 13 different teams. Teams and walkers are collecting donations ahead of the walk, and CMOW is encouraging more teams and walkers to join the event. Sevigny said local businesses can also sponsor the event.

“What’s really cool is the Palgrave firefighters are going to help us out on the day of the hike,” said Sevigny. “It’s going to be really fun, we’re hoping for good weather.”

Participants who fundraise over $150 ($75 for those 18 and under) will receive a free “The Grand Parade” t-shirt.

CMOW is fundraising to help support its four core services for seniors and individuals with disabilities: hot and frozen meal delivery with safety checks; seniors social wellness groups; friendly visits in person or over the phone; and project lifesaver, which provides locating equipment for individuals at risk of wandering.

For more information about the 2023 Grand Parade supporting CMOW and Caledon seniors, those interested can visit thegrandparade.org/location/caledon.

Readers Comments (0)