Caledon Junior Hockey Teams’ “Hockey Fights Cancer”Games: November 21, 23, and 24 at the Mayfield Recreation Complex

September 12, 2024 · 0 Comments

By Jim Stewart

Caledon’s three junior hockey teams – the OJHL Admirals, the GOJHL Bombers, and the PJHL Golden Hawks—will be donning purple jerseys for their respective games on November 21, 23, and 24.

The unique jerseys will be auctioned off to raise money for cancer research.

The clubs invite all residents to “Join our Fight” and the pre-bidding on the fundraising jerseys can be done by visiting www.AHGHockey.com/hfc

The Junior ‘A’ Admirals host the King Rebellion on November 21 at 7:30 PM.

The Junior ‘B’ Bombers host the Pelham Panthers on November 23 at 8:00 PM.

The Junior ‘C’ Golden Hawks host the Schomberg Cougars on November 24 at 2:30 p.m.

The three exciting regular season contests will feature vendors and all games will be played at the Mayfield Recreation Complex at 12087 Bramalea Road in Caledon.

