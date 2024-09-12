Current & Past Articles » Sports

Caledon Junior Hockey Teams’ “Hockey Fights Cancer”Games:  November 21, 23, and 24 at the Mayfield Recreation Complex

September 12, 2024   ·   0 Comments

By Jim Stewart

Caledon’s three junior hockey teams – the OJHL Admirals, the GOJHL Bombers, and the PJHL Golden Hawks—will be donning purple jerseys for their respective games on November 21, 23, and 24.

The unique jerseys will be auctioned off to raise money for cancer research.

The clubs invite all residents to “Join our Fight” and the pre-bidding on the fundraising jerseys can be done by visiting www.AHGHockey.com/hfc

The Junior ‘A’ Admirals host the King Rebellion on November 21 at 7:30 PM.

The Junior ‘B’ Bombers host the Pelham Panthers on November 23 at 8:00 PM. 

The Junior ‘C’ Golden Hawks host the Schomberg Cougars on November 24 at 2:30 p.m.

The three exciting regular season contests will feature vendors and all games will be played at the Mayfield Recreation Complex at 12087 Bramalea Road in Caledon.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Bolton woman recognized for 30 years of volunteering at Canadian Open

By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A local woman was recently celebrated for her 30 years of volunteer service at a prestigious tennis tournament. ...

60th anniversary party draws huge crowds for James Dick Construction

Dufferin-Caledon MP Kyle Seeback and MPP Sylvia Jones attended September 6 event By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Employees, former employees, non-profit leaders, politicians, ...

Bolton woman recognized for 30 years of volunteering at Canadian Open

By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A local woman was recently celebrated for her 30 years of volunteer service at a prestigious tennis tournament. ...

Local dancers to compete in CNE’s Rising Star competition

By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A dance group made up of performers from Caledon and Brampton will soon showcase their talents in a ...

Bethell Hospice Executive Director excited for benefits of Hospice Dufferin integration

Bethell Hospice will be single point of access for hospice care in Dufferin and Caledon By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Last week, Bethell ...

Caledon shares illegal land use struggles with Province, asks for support

By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Town of Caledon is bringing its concerns about illegal land use in the municipality to the Province.  ...

Trilogy: New exhibition brings together wood turner, glass artist and painter

Show on now until August 5 By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A dynamic new art exhibition is on now in Alton.  On July ...

Agricultural Society fundraisingto build new community centre

$3 million capital campaign launched on July 9 By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A campaign to bring a community centre to Caledon Village ...

Speed reductions, new parking rules among changes in Traffic Bylaw

By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Caledon’s roads have some new rules.  On June 25, Caledon Council approved a new traffic bylaw with a ...

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support