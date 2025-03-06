911 » Current & Past Articles

Caledon joins Regional launch of Next Generation 9-1-1

March 6, 2025   ·   0 Comments

The Town of Caledon, in collaboration with the cities of Brampton and Mississauga, has announced the launch of Next Generation 9-1-1 (NG9-1-1). This system marks a significant milestone in the Town’s commitment to enhancing public safety and emergency response services.

While the process for callers to connect with a 9-1-1 operator remains the same, the technology driving the system offers several improvements:

Provides Emergency Operators with more accurate data to help determine the caller’s location and phone number;

Increased reliability and cyber security;

Provides more backup capabilities should a failure occur within the system;

Includes plans to support Real-time text and live emergency video calls in the future.

In addition to the launch of NG9-1-1, Caledon residents now also have access to a dedicated non-emergency public-facing number for the Joint Fire Communications Centre: 905-456-5724. This number is available for non-emergency inquiries only. Examples of non-emergency inquiries include complaints (burning, fireworks or fire code violations) and general questions. Please call 911 if you are in immediate danger.

“Caledon is growing and so is the need for our emergency services. With our population projected to reach 300,000 by 2051, we are investing in the resources and cutting-edge technology to ensure our residents remain safe and have easy access to emergency services, should they need it,” said Dave Pelayo, Fire Chief of Caledon Fire and Emergency Services.

As a leader in this field and 1 of 2 distinguished Regional Training Centres in the GTA, Caledon’s fire department has set the standard for excellence, embracing innovative techniques and technologies to protect residents.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Caledon Citizen’s Student Athlete of the Week: Junior Girls’ setter Nguyen leads Wolfpack to Gold with MVP performance at volleyball tourney

By Jim Stewart It’s not often that Junior Girls volleyball players are equated to Michael Jordan, but the Hall Wolfpack Coaching Staff made such an ...

Sylvia Jones re-elected as wave of Blue swept through Ontario 

By Paula Brown & Zachary Roman Local Journalism Initiative Reporters Dufferin-Caledon voters have spoken and Conservative politician, Sylvia Jones, has been elected for her sixth ...

Town launches internal tariff task force

By  ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Town of Caledon is taking measures in response to U.S. tariffs.  On Tuesday, U.S. President Donald Trump’s ...

Forster’s Book Garden closing after 26 years

Farewell social to be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, February 22 By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A beloved Bolton ...

Caledon to celebrate 100 years of firefighting services this year

By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Town is planning to celebrate its proud history of firefighting this year.  Mayor Annette Groves said firefighting ...

Caledon Chamber of Commerce to host debate for provincial election candidates

By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Caledon residents looking to learn about candidates in the upcoming provincial election may want to attend an upcoming ...

Caledon Chamber of Commerce has lots planned for year ahead

By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Caledon Chamber of Commerce is excited to support local businesses this year.  On January 23, the Chamber ...

TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley donates $250,000 to Agricultural Society

By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A local golf course and its owners have pledged support to one of Caledon’s oldest organizations.  On January ...

Post-traumatic stress injury treatment centre for first responders coming to Caledon

Region of Peel donates land to Caledon for centre By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A major announcement of support for first responders was ...

Malalai Halimi nominated as federal Liberal candidate for Dufferin-Caledon

Halimi is a business manager in the aerospace industry and founder of an Afghani-Canadian media network By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter There’s a ...

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support