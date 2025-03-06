Caledon joins Regional launch of Next Generation 9-1-1

The Town of Caledon, in collaboration with the cities of Brampton and Mississauga, has announced the launch of Next Generation 9-1-1 (NG9-1-1). This system marks a significant milestone in the Town’s commitment to enhancing public safety and emergency response services.

While the process for callers to connect with a 9-1-1 operator remains the same, the technology driving the system offers several improvements:

Provides Emergency Operators with more accurate data to help determine the caller’s location and phone number;

Increased reliability and cyber security;

Provides more backup capabilities should a failure occur within the system;

Includes plans to support Real-time text and live emergency video calls in the future.

In addition to the launch of NG9-1-1, Caledon residents now also have access to a dedicated non-emergency public-facing number for the Joint Fire Communications Centre: 905-456-5724. This number is available for non-emergency inquiries only. Examples of non-emergency inquiries include complaints (burning, fireworks or fire code violations) and general questions. Please call 911 if you are in immediate danger.

“Caledon is growing and so is the need for our emergency services. With our population projected to reach 300,000 by 2051, we are investing in the resources and cutting-edge technology to ensure our residents remain safe and have easy access to emergency services, should they need it,” said Dave Pelayo, Fire Chief of Caledon Fire and Emergency Services.

As a leader in this field and 1 of 2 distinguished Regional Training Centres in the GTA, Caledon’s fire department has set the standard for excellence, embracing innovative techniques and technologies to protect residents.

