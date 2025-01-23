Caledon Citizen’s Student Athlete of the Week: Hicks’ “Elite Talent’” on display for Mavericks’ hockey and lacrosse teams

January 23, 2025 · 0 Comments

By Jim Stewart

Mayfield Secondary School’s hockey coach Jon Forbes is effusive in his praise of Grade 12 two-sport student-athlete Savannah Hicks.

The veteran teacher-coach described the University of Prince Edward Island Panthers commit as an “elite talent.”

“In hockey, she is a smooth-skating centre who controls the ice and the pace of the game. She is so fun to watch and both opponents and teammates alike get caught puck-watching when she is on the ice. She is an exciting offensive talent and creates multiple quality scoring chances a game. She is also a great teammate, is unselfish in her play, and is the hardest-working player on the ice.

“She’s a quiet leader who motivates the team to follow her lead and is always inclusive. It is clear that Savannah has worked hard to get to the level that she has and has really earned the opportunity to play at the next level at UPEI next year.”

Forbes also provided insights into Hicks’s athletic versatility that she’s demonstrated in field lacrosse. “Her time on the lacrosse team really speaks to her athleticism as it is a sport that she had never played before coming to Mayfield, but through hard work, she has developed into a really important player and leader on the team.”

In addition to being a two-sport athlete at Mayfield Secondary School and the Captain of the U22 OWHL Oakville Hornets, Coach Forbes described Hicks’s impact on his school’s academic community: “Savannah is a diligent Honour Roll student. She works as hard in the class as she does on the ice and field. She understands that being a student-athlete is a privilege and takes pride in her work in the classroom and as a representative of Mayfield. She carries a heavy load in athletics both inside and outside of the school, but still maintains an impressive average. All teachers agree that she is a joy to teach.”

Despite all the athletic and academic accolades, Coach Forbes is most impressed with Hicks’s demeanor and her treatment of others.

“Savannah is one of the nicest people you would ever meet. She is confident yet unassuming. You would not know that she is a hockey player if she didn’t tell you. She is quiet but makes sure that others are comfortable. That is why she was selected as a captain this year. She is inclusive and the players on the team, specifically the younger players, really appreciate this.”

The Mayfield Hockey bench boss offered a view of his Captain from his rink-side point of view: “We knew that she was a special player the first time she stepped on the ice. However, one particular moment that stands out was in our semifinal game last season. We were down 3-1 to Gonzaga going into the third period. She scored two goals (including the winner) and added an assist to give us a 4-3 victory. In this year’s semifinal, she scored our only goal on a highlight reel end-to-end effort. Although we lost, she really carried the team and created a number of excellent chances (including a couple of posts) to give us a chance to win. We are sad to see her go, but are so thrilled that she will get a chance to take her talents to the next level playing U-Sports for UPEI.”

Savannah Hicks took time from her exam preparation and on-ice obligations with the Hornets and Mavericks to answer our interview questions:

Caledon Citizen: What qualities did you demonstrate in your sports season to earn Student Athlete of the Week honors?

Savannah Hicks: “Although I am a bit on the quieter side, I like to think that I am a determined athlete with a ‘team first’ mentality. I always try to lead by example and I also like to promote positivity both on and off the ice (or field).”

Caledon Citizen: What were your key statistics and performance moments from the past two seasons that you are most proud of?

Savannah Hicks: “There are quite a few moments from the past two years that were special to me; however, if I had to pick my top 3 – they would be: Receiving the MIP award for the Mayfield Girls Lacrosse team – last year (2023); Being selected as Team Captain for my Oakville Jr. Hornets team (rep team) – current season; Being selected as Team Captain for my school hockey team (Mayfield Secondary School) – current season.”

Caledon Citizen: In addition to your high school sports team(s), what other community teams do you play for and at what level?

Savannah Hicks: “I have played competitive hockey since I was 6 years old. I currently play for the U22 Oakville Jr. Hornets team.”

Caledon Citizen: How would you describe yourself as a student at Mayfield? To which sports teams and clubs do you belong? Honor Roll?

Savannah Hicks: “I am a driven and responsible student who takes a lot of pride in completing tasks on time. During my years at Mayfield, I have been a member of the girls’ hockey team, as well as the girls’ Lacrosse team. I was also on the Honor Roll in Grade 9 and 11.”

Caledon Citizen: What are your post-secondary plans regarding prospective academic/athletic destinations?

Savannah Hicks: “I will be continuing my education and hockey journey at UPEI in August 2025!”

Caledon Citizen: Who is your role model in terms of the person you admire the most?

Savannah Hicks: “My older sister Rhea is my role model and has been from as far back as I remember. We are only 2-1/2 years apart but I have always looked up to her and admired her strong work ethic and ambition. She is also the kindest and most empathetic person I know. She plays hockey as well, and she is always pushing me to be the best version of myself both on and off the ice.”

Caledon Citizen: How do you feel about being nominated as The Caledon Citizen’s Student-Athlete of the Week?

Savannah Hicks: “I’m very excited and honoured to be considered for the Caledon Citizen’s Student-Athlete of the Week. It’s a privilege to be a part of the teams that I am on, and I have met a lot of great people as a result of it.”

Readers Comments (0)