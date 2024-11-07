Caledon Citizen’s Student Athlete of the Week: Freshman Quarterback Jack Keenan leads the Hall Wolfpack to third-place finish in ROPSSAA Tier One Junior Football

By Jim Stewart

Junior Wolfpack Quarterback Jack Keenan has burst on to the athletic scene at Robert F. Hall Catholic Secondary School.

As a Grade 9 student in his first semester of high school, Keenan led his ROPSSA Tier 1 Football team to a third-place finish with a 2-4 record, including a narrow 9-6 victory over Lorne Park on the final game of the regular season. Keenan is part of a powerhouse football program at Hall. The Tier 1 Senior Wolfpack football team finished their 2024 ROPSSAA regular season undefeated with a 4-0 record and has qualified for the regional football championship game two seasons in a row.

It is into this cauldron of excellence that Keenan has been dipped and his Head Coach Jason Sweeney has been impressed by the freshman’s ability to handle such pressure.

As a veteran high school football and baseball coach, Coach Sweeney has seen many student-athletes in his career. However, Keenan’s performance as a freshman this season has been exceptional, according to the Wolfpack’s dedicated Head Coach.

“Jack is an exceptional athlete for a few reasons. From his commitment to the team to his leadership on the field, Jack started this year as a brand-new quarterback to our Junior program and proved to his teammates that he had what it took to be one of our captains.”

Coach Sweeney also applauded his quarterback’s diligence regarding his Grade 9 studies, both in the classroom and learning the junior football team’s playbook.

“Jack excels in his academics proving to not only his coaches, but to his teachers, that he shows his dedication to being an elite athlete.

Being a starting QB is no easy task, but after weeks of practice, Jack progressed with his team and is in position to be a great starting QB.”

What impresses Coach Sweeney the most about Keenan is “his commitment to learning his role on the field. Jack continuously learned new plays and formations for his role as the starting QB of the Junior Boys football team. His commitment to showing up to every practice and being a leader on the team proved that Jack excelled on the field.”

Jack Keenan took time from his studies and on-field football preparations to respond to our interview questions:

Caledon Citizen: What qualities did you demonstrate in your sports season to earn Student-Athlete of the Week honors?

Jack Keenan: “To be nominated in a region with so many high-quality athletes is very humbling. I am fortunate to be the Quarterback of the Robert F Hall Jr. Football team, so I feel that I am representing all my teammates as we begin our journey competing and representing the Wolfpack. I try my best to lead by example, showing up, working hard, and being respectful to the coaching staff.”

Caledon Citizen: Which performance moments from the past sports season are you most proud of?

Jack Keenan: “This is my first year at Robert F Hall; last year, I completed elementary school at St. Andrew’s in Orangeville. I was quite busy at St. Andrew’s as I represented the school in Basketball, Flag Football, Volleyball, Softball, Cross-Country, and Soccer. 2022-2023 was a big year as my family co-founded the Orangeville Spartans Flag Football league and this was our inaugural year. I competed in many Flag Football tournaments, competing against teams across North America. I was also fortunate to represent the Orangeville Outlaws Tackle Football team.”

Caledon Citizen: In addition to your high school sports team(s), what other community teams do you play for and at what level?

Jack Keenan: “Football is my sport of choice. I compete in many flag football tournaments under the banner of the Orangeville Spartans Flag Football team. I also played Quarterback for the Orangeville Outlaws tackle football team. I am very lucky to have many of my teammates from Orangeville join forces at Robert F Hall.”

Caledon Citizen: How would you describe yourself as a student at Robert F Hall? To which sports teams and clubs do you belong? Honor Roll?

Jack Keenan: “I am a student first, athlete second. This is only my third week of High School but my goal is to achieve Honor Roll. Last year, I made Honor Roll at St. Andrews in the extended French program and that was a big achievement for me as I worked really hard to achieve that goal. My plan is to get involved in as many clubs/teams as possible. The large variety of teams/clubs available is one of the major reasons I chose Robert F Hall. Following the football season, I am going to be very excited to join the Ski/Snowboard club. I was fortunate to ride Breckenridge in Colorado last year and am an annual member of Hockley Valley and Blue Mountain.”

Caledon Citizen: What are your post-secondary plans regarding prospective academic/athletic destinations?

Jack Keenan: “I still have a lot of learning and exploring to do. One day, I plan on attending university. Both my parents graduated from McMaster so maybe I’ll be in Hamilton or find a new path somewhere else. Whatever path it is, it will surely be exciting.”

Caledon Citizen: Who is your role model in terms of the person you admire the most?

Jack Keenan: “My grandpa Keenan is my role model. He is 74, but plays every sport in my backyard with my brothers, my dad, and myself. He is always positive, and always encouraging. My grandpa always makes me feel good about myself. Both my grandparents and family are very supportive and attend most sports my brothers and I play and there are a lot of them!”

Caledon Citizen: How do you feel about being nominated as The Caledon Citizen’s Student-Athlete of the Week?

Jack Keenan: “It is a tremendous honor and super humbling. I am so blessed to be part of a great community, great high school, and a great football team.”

