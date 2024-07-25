Caledon Citizen’s Student Athlete of the Week: Five-sport student-athlete Nolan Butler excelled in his Junior Year for the Mayfield Mavericks

July 25, 2024 · 0 Comments

By Jim Stewart

Mayfield Secondary School’s Senior Athlete of the Year Nolan Butler completed his third year of high school with an inspirational and impressive flourish.

Remarkably, Butler excelled in five sports – hockey, lacrosse, badminton, volleyball, and golf – and all five were at elevated stages of competition in a series of provincial or regional championships during 2023-24.

In addition to his Herculean efforts on the hockey rink, lacrosse field, golf course, and badminton and volleyball courts for the Mayfield Mavericks, Butler earned his place on the school’s Honor Roll for the third consecutive year.

Butler’s wide-ranging talents as a high-performance athlete as well as his dedication to classroom work caught the eye of his varsity hockey and lacrosse coach Tyler Grant who nominated the five-sport star for our newspaper’s Student-Athlete of the Week.

Coach Grant was in a unique position to assess Butler’s sporting performances through the Winter and Spring seasons.

“Nolan stands out as an exceptional athlete due to his remarkable versatility and dedication across multiple sports. His ability to excel in golf, volleyball, hockey, badminton, and lacrosse is a testament to his athletic prowess and adaptability. Not only does he compete at high levels, such as finishing top 20 at OFSAA for golf and reaching championships in badminton and lacrosse, but he also takes on leadership roles, such as coaching the junior girls’ volleyball team. Nolan’s commitment to his teams, his sportsmanship, and his consistent performance under pressure highlight his exceptional athletic abilities.”

In addition to competing in a quintet of high school sports, Coach Grant also praised Butler’s qualities as a student at Mayfield Secondary School.

“As a student, Nolan exemplifies dedication, hard work, and a relentless pursuit of excellence. He balances a demanding athletic schedule with academic responsibilities, consistently maintaining Honor Roll status throughout high school. Nolan’s time management skills are impeccable, allowing him to excel both in the classroom and on the field. His commitment to improvement and his ability to juggle multiple roles—student, athlete, and coach—reflect his strong work ethic and dedication to personal and academic growth.”

What impresses Coach Grant the most is Nolan’s “unwavering determination and his ability to inspire those around him.”

“He not only excels individually, but also contributes significantly to his teams’ successes. His role as a coach for the junior girls volleyball team shows his willingness to mentor and lead, fostering a positive environment for younger athletes. Nolan’s humility and sense of responsibility, coupled with his drive to achieve excellence in all areas of his life, make him a standout student-athlete.”

Coach Grant highlighted two of Nolan’s many stellar sports performances for the Mavericks in 2023-24.

“One key moment that stands out is Nolan’s performance at the OFSAA golf championship, where he finished in the top 20. This achievement is not just about his skill in golf, but also about his ability to perform under pressure in a highly competitive environment. Another notable moment is his leadership and defensive play during the varsity hockey season, where his strategic thinking and solid defence were crucial in tight matches. These moments exemplify his athletic talent, composure, and leadership qualities, making him a valuable asset to any team he is a part of.”

Super athlete Nolan Butler took time from his well-deserved summer vacation to answer our interview questions:

Caledon Citizen: What qualities did you demonstrate in your sports season to earn Student-Athlete of the Week honours?

Nolan Butler: “This year, I had the honour to play on five different sport teams and I coached as well. Playing on the golf team, I finished top 20 at OFSAA then competed on the varsity volleyball team in OFSAA tier. In the winter, I played defence for the varsity hockey team and helped coach the junior girls’ volleyball team. During the spring, I finished off going to the ROPSSAA championship for badminton, and OFSAA for lacrosse where we finished 5th.”

Caledon Citizen: What were your key statistics and performance moments from the 2023-24 season that you are most proud of?

Nolan Butler: Golf; Finished in the top 20 at the OFSAA golf championship; Volleyball: Played a key role in the varsity team’s success in the OFSAA tier, excelling in serving and defence; Hockey: Contributed to the varsity team’s strong defensive record and made pivotal plays in a crucial playoff game; Badminton: Reached the ROPSSAA championship in doubles, showcasing strong teamwork and strategy; Lacrosse: Helped the team finish 5th at OFSAA with significant contributions on both offence and defence.

Caledon Citizen: In addition to your high school sports team(s), what other community teams do you play for and at what level?

Nolan Butler: “During 2023, I was a part of the U17 AA Caledon Hawks hockey team; as well, I competed in Golf Ontario, and Maple Leaf Junior tour golf events.”

Caledon Citizen: How would you describe yourself as a student at Mayfield? To which sports teams and clubs do you belong? Honor Roll?

Nolan Butler: “As being a student-athlete is very important to me, being able to balance my time is very important. As a student at Mayfield, I would describe myself as a hard worker and dedicated to improvement in every aspect of my student athlete career. In doing so I have been able to maintain my Honor Roll status throughout high school so far and am working to keep it that way.”

Caledon Citizen: What are your post-secondary plans regarding prospective academic/athletic destinations?

Nolan Butler: “As life seems to come too fast, I am still exploring different fields of venture. Currently, I’m looking at studies in the business field. I am hoping to play golf at the university level!”

Caledon Citizen: Who is your role model in terms of the person you admire the most?

Nolan Butler: “A role model of mine would have to be my Dad. Seeing the long hours he puts in so I can play the sports I love really drives me to do my best every time and through any sport I play.”

Caledon Citizen: How do you feel about being nominated as the Caledon Citizen’s Student-Athlete of the Week?

Nolan Butler: “I feel very honoured to be nominated for this award. I think it’s great for other kids in Caledon to see the potential through the community and hope it encourages them to try and do the same.

Readers Comments (0)