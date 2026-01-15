Caledon Chamber Concerts to present Payadora Tango Ensemble

January 15, 2026 · 0 Comments

By Riley Murphy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Caledon Chamber Concerts is gearing up for its January concert on January 31, featuring the Payadora Tango Ensemble.

Payadora is an award-winning chamber music ensemble that performs original compositions and arrangements of a core repertoire, drawing from Argentinian/Uruguayan Tango and Folk music.

The ensemble features Robert Horvath on Piano, Joseph Phillips on double bass/Guitar, Rebekah Wolkstein on Violin, Elbio Fernandez on vocals, and Drew Jurecka on Violin.

President of Caledon Chamber Concerts Gordon Morton says that those in attendance will get far more than just tango at January’s performance, adding that the ensemble is extremely eclectic and has something that appeals to everyone.

The ensemble performed a few years earlier, and Morton says people raved about it, although he adds that he was initially apprehensive, expecting mostly traditional tango composers.

To that, Rebekah Wolkstein, now both the artistic director for Caledon Chamber Concerts and musician in Payadora, responded that they do something quite different, including music composed by their own members.

Up until last year, Morton was the artistic director before Wolkstein took over,

“I took a chance. I said, well, I trust you. I trust your judgment,” says Morton, remembering their conversation. “It was such a success. When she proposed it again for this season, it was a no-brainer.”

Payadora has been called a “World Class Contemporary Chamber Ensemble,” and they are “tango and beyond.”

Morton adds that not only is their music enjoyable, but the group’s interactions are as well.

“You can tell when they’re performing, they really enjoy performing together. They interact well with each other. They interact with the audience. It makes for a great audience experience.”

For those who may have the same apprehensions Morton originally did, he says, “take a chance.”

“You won’t be disappointed. They are classical musicians, but it’s not highfalutin classical music, it’s music for everybody. Everybody can get something out of this concept. It’s so different that it’s fun. It’s fun to watch them. It’s fun to listen to. And it’s a great venue.”

The concert will be held at St. James Anglican Church in Caledon East.

In the last couple of years, Morton says they have made admission free for those 18 and younger.

“We just want to encourage younger people to get involved with this type of music with all types of the broad range of classical genre to introduce them to it. They can actually come and experience it and find out that it’s not that scary.”

This allows the concerts to become more of a family affair, allowing those of all ages to come and enjoy the music, he says.

Morton began Caledon Chamber Concerts back in 2003, after attending house concerts a couple held in his neighbourhood, and when the end of those concerts was announced, Morton says he thought it would have been a real shame to see it come to a close.

“This is something that involves the community, and it was a great thing,” he says.

From 2003 to 2007, he took over and ran it entirely on his own at St. James, and in 2007, it was incorporated as a not-for-profit organization and created a board of directors.

“As they say, the rest is history.”

From 2003 to now, Morton says it has been satisfying to see it grow to what the Caledon Chamber Concerts is today.

“It’s personally satisfying to see that it’s still going after all this time, but also the fact that we’ve had a lot of new audience members.”

For those looking to attend the upcoming concert on January 31, tickets are available on Eventbrite or cash at the door, with the concert beginning at 7:30 p.m.

Readers Comments (0)