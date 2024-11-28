Current & Past Articles » General News

Caledon Area Families For Inclusion hosting annual Candy Cane Social

November 28, 2024   ·   0 Comments

Event is inclusive of everyone

By ZACHARY ROMAN

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

A local group is hosting an inclusive holiday event this weekend. 

From 4 to 6 p.m. on December 1, Caledon Area Families For Inclusion (CAFFI) is hosting its annual Candy Cane Social at the Caledon Centre for Recreation and Wellness.

The event is a way to bring together families and friends with loved ones of all abilities for a fun and festive celebration. 

Mike Brunetto, a volunteer with CAFFI, said this year’s event has reached capacity and that it’s a testament to the need for events like it in the Caledon community.

“People are still struggling with getting to know others, who’s going through the same things they are… it’s amazing, when you open the door, people will come in,” he said. “My quest to make sure the whole community is included is top of mind, but I still find that there’s a lot of kids and families with complex needs that are still hesitant and thinking, ‘is this a place for me?’… I keep wanting to remind people that yes, it is.”

CAFFI is able to host the event free to attendees thanks to a grant from Community Living Ontario. 

CAFFI is already planning to host more social events in the new year.

Brunetto said CAFFI events are a place where everyone can fit in. 

“We need to get the word out there that there are events coming up and that it’s important to build a network around your loved ones, because, as they get older the social aspect is challenging… having these networks, realizing other people have a lot of similarities, is key,” said Brunetto. “There’s a lot of kids and families out there that are not making their way out… I’m always trying to figure out, what can I do? What can we do to make them feel comfortable?”

To stay updated with CAFFI, people can visit cafficonnect.ca.



         

