Caledon Admirals sail into sixth place in OJHL West with 4-2 win over Mississauga Chargers

September 24, 2026 · 0 Comments

By Jim Stewart

Evan Greco scored two goals and Braylon Masulka and Layton Strongman added one each in Caledon’s 4-2 win over Mississauga on Sunday afternoon at the Mayfield RC.

Greco fired two first period goals to pace the Admirals’ offence.

The team’s leading goal scorer—who found the back of the net three times versus Niagara Falls in a recent 6-5 OT victory—put The Fleet up 1-0 just 1:25 into the game when he beat former Admiral goalie James Meredith.

However, Robert Knight replied for the Chargers 33 seconds later after finishing a feed from Mississauga’s prolific playmaker Owen Barfoot. The veteran OJHLer earned his seventh assist of the season on Knight’s marker.

Greco restored the Admirals’ lead with a shortie at 13:47 assisted by Strongman, but Barfoot’s power play goal evened the score at 2-2 three minutes later.

Masulka added another shortie for Caledon—assisted yet again by Strongman—at 15:04 of the middle frame. The rugged winger’s second of the campaign stood up as the game winner.

Strongman’s empty netter with fifty seconds left—which capped off a three-point night for the first-year Admiral—sealed the deal for The Fleet which improved to 3-1-0-1 with the tidy victory over their regional rival.

Caledon outshot Mississauga 54-30.

In Thursday’s narrow 5-4 OT loss to Oakville, Austin Sylver and Nicholas Wlodarczyk tallied consecutive power play goals to pull Caledon into a 2-2 tie midway through the second period.

Sylver’s second goal of the game—three minutes into the third period—gave the Admirals their first lead, but Cam Godard of the Blades tied it 3-3 four minutes later.

Although Noah Wlodarczyk’s first of the season staked Caledon to a 4-3 lead, The Fleet surrendered a last-minute goal to Ben Austin which forced OT and Nixon McCaig scored the OT winner 1:07 into the extra period of play.

Fun Facts about The Fleet

In Caledon’s 6-5 OT victory over Niagara Falls, defenseman Alex Fegaras notched five assists. Fegaras leads the Admirals in scoring with seven points so far this season, including a team-leading seven assists. Greco leads the team in goal scoring with five after five games played.

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