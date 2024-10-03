Bruce Trail Day to be celebrated this weekend

Current & Past Articles » General News

October 3, 2024   ·   0 Comments

By Paula Brown

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Families and hikers have been invited out to experience the beauty of the Bruce Trail at a special event this upcoming weekend. 

The Dufferin Hi-Land Bruce Trail Club will be celebrating Bruce Trail Day on Sunday, October 6. The event, called “Tunes on the Trail”, will be held in an area known as “Split Rock Narrows Nature Reserve” (755437 2nd Line EHS) in Mono from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 

“We want to invite the residents of the area to come out and see a section of the trail and get to know the club that is representing the area,” said Don Stewart, co-organizer of the Dufferin Hi-Land Bruce Trail Day. 

As families and individuals walk the trail, they will have the opportunity to learn more about the trail itself while listening to the tunes of some notable bands and musicians, including Twin Fawns, Dean Woods and BonGioVanni, The Fitzees, Sandy Harron and Brenda Carol. 

The Dufferin Hi-Land Bruce Trail Club will also be offering a complimentary barbeque for visitors. 

Every year, on the first Sunday of October, the nine clubs under the Bruce Trail Conservancy host a special event in recognition of Bruce Trail Day. 

The purpose of Bruce Trail Day is to introduce more residents to the beauty and serenity of the trail and to encourage involvement with the local club as members, volunteers, sponsors and hikers.

“The trail is free for anybody to go to at anytime and we want people to know that it’s here and promote all the benefits of being part of the Bruce Trail,” said Stewart. 

The Bruce Trail is a roughly 900-kilometre trail, with around 450 kilometres of side trails, that runs the length of the Niagara Escarpment. The trail features many different landscapes such as cobble beaches, open meadows, waterfalls, rocky crevices, and old-growth forests. 

The Dufferin Hi-Land Section of the Bruce Trail runs from Mono Centre in the south to Lavender in the north, for a total distance of 56.3 kilometres. The local portion of the Bruce Trail passes through areas of natural beauty 



         

