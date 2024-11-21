BrightStart Caledon Family Centre to host annual Snowflake Social

November 21, 2024 · 0 Comments

Event takes place November 30 at Caledon Centre for Recreation and Wellness

By ZACHARY ROMAN

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

A fun, family-friendly winter event is coming soon.

From 10 a.m. to 12 noon on November 30, BrightStart Caledon Family Centre will host its annual Snowflake Social event at the Caledon Centre for Recreation and Wellness.

The theme for this year’s event is “Arctic Freeze” and Shelly Ives, BrightStart Caledon Manager of Community Relations and Volunteers, said there are many cool activities planned.

Admission to the event is $10 per person, and infants under one year old can enter for free. All proceeds from the event go towards BrightStart Caledon’s early learning and family support programs.

Admission includes crafts, reindeer games, cookie decorating, photos with Santa, warm drinks, a scavenger hunt and more.

Tickets for the event can be purchased online at brightstartcaledon.com.

Ives said the Snowflake Social has always been a very popular event, and that it’s always been generously supported by local business Silcotech. This year, the Bolton Coffee Time and the Town of Caledon are also supporting the event.

“The fundraising component is that much more successful with the help of those sponsors and we really, truly appreciate them,” said Ives.

With the amount Caledon is growing and the number of families with young children moving in, Ives said fundraising is more important than ever. BrightStart Caledon offers all kinds of programs and services for families with young children such as: pre- and post-natal support, child development, early learning, parent and caregiver co-learning and connection, family support and more.

Ives said the Snowflake Social is a great way to make BrightStart Caledon more well-known in the community.

“Hopefully word will get around to the new people in the community that there is this wonderful organization for families and children between zero and six; that our programs and services are all free,” she said.

Ives said BrightStart Caledon’s event planning committee is a small but mighty force that deserves much praise for their hard work setting up amazing events for the community.

“They have so much fun coming up with creative ideas for activities that are fun, intriguing and interesting for the kids,” she said.

There are still tickets left for the Snowflake Social but they are going fast so Ives encourages anyone interested in attending to get their tickets soon.

