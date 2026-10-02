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Bolton United Church to celebrate 150th anniversary October 4

October 2, 2026   ·   0 Comments

By Kathryn Fraser

On October 4, Bolton United Church will celebrate its 150th anniversary by hosting a 10 a.m. celebratory mass.

The special celebration will not only include Bolton United Church, but as will be held in collaboration with Knox United Church, Caledon East United Church, Palgrave United Church, and the Schomberg Nobleton Church.

This is not the first time that all the United Churches have joined together for a celebration as they made the decision to collaborate and work together as a team.

One of their big charity fundraisers, the Coldest Night of the Year walk, was one of the first events that all area United Churches began to work together.

The date of the 150th anniversary also holds special significance as it is Worldwide Communion Sunday, and all the Christian churches across the world will be holding communion as well.

This special celebration dates back to the first opening of the Bolton United Church which took place on October 1, 1876.

In recognition of the 150th celebration, and the joining of all the United Churches, the mass will be led by a number of ministers from each congregation.

Following the mass, attendees will be offered a Homecoming Lunch to enjoy and continue the celebrations.

Trustee Stan East is one of the organizers helping to plan the event and says he is looking forward to Sunday.

East says one of the things that he is most looking forward to is the displays that will be available for everyone to look at.

“We will have a display of some of the heritage pictures and heritage documents around heritage hall. The worship service will concentrate solely on worship being worldwide communion Sunday”, says East.

The event is open to all members in the community and those looking to attend can sign up on the Bolton United Church website; however, drop-ins are also allowed.

For those looking for more information about the event and how to donate please visit www.boltonunitedchurch.net.



         

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