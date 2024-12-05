Current & Past Articles » Entertainment

Bolton Santa Claus Parade happening this Saturday

December 5, 2024   ·   0 Comments

Bolton Kin proudly hosting parade for the 51st time

By ZACHARY ROMAN

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Santa Claus is coming to town. 

At 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 7, the Bolton Santa Claus Parade will begin on Highway 50 at Queensgate Boulevard. 

The parade will travel north on Highway 50, down the south hill, and finish on the north hill at Centennial Drive. 

There are 60 entries in this year’s parade, including 11 bands. There are four high school bands in the parade, and bands coming in from as far as Sudbury. 

Many community groups are joining in the parade, such as youth sports teams and non-profits. 

John Stegeman, a volunteer with the Bolton Kin, is chairing this year’s parade. 

“We have a lot of kids walking in the parade, and that’s what makes a community parade so great, local kids being part of it,” he said. “It’s a good opportunity for everyone to come together.”

Stegeman said having lots of bands also makes for an amazing parade. 

“There are some amazing bands we’ve got,” said Stegeman.

The Bolton Kin have been planning for the parade for some months now, and it’s been an all hands on deck effort. 



         

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
