Bolton Brewers bow out of NDBL semi-finals in stunning 6-5 upset loss in Game 5 to Ivy Rangers

September 5, 2024

Brewers’ big bats can’t take full advantage of bases-loaded opportunities in 5th, 6th, and 7th innings

By Jim Stewart

The Bolton Brewers had an excellent regular season en-route to the 2024 NDBL pennant.

Their sparkling 19-5 record and 211 runs scored made them prohibitive favorites for the league championship. The Brewers’ quarterfinal playoff performance was equally impressive as they swept the Orillia Majors in three games—outscoring their eighth-place opponent 32-8.

Apparently, the fourth-place Ivy Rangers didn’t read the press clippings and were unimpressed by the Brewers’ regular season accomplishments or the first-round dismantling of Orillia. Instead, the upstart Rangers sent the regular season champs to the sidelines on Thursday night at North Hill Park with a narrow 6-5 victory in Game 5 of their hard-fought and entertaining semifinal series.

The Brewers appeared poised for one of their patented walk-off wins as a three-run seventh inning rally pulled the hard-hitting Bolton squad to within one run of the visitors.

After Brett Chater, Carter Burnside, and Ben Sterritt got aboard on an E5, single, and HBP, respectively, Stephen Warden struck out on a Jamie Gillespie sweeper, but Josh Hickey drew a walk off Gillespie to pull Bolton to within three of the visitors.

John Hutchinson’s hard shot through the Rangers’ infield into right field plated Burnside to make it 6-4 and hope was springing eternally at North Hill. Chris Fafalios’s sacrifice fly plated the Brewers’ fifth run and Bolton appeared poised to deadlock the game. However, an aggressive base-running mistake led to the Brewers making the last out at third base.

Bolton’s Dan Accardo broke for third on a dropped transfer on Fafalios’s sacrifice fly as the Brewers’ fifth run crossed the plate. According to veteran umpire Falco Scheida, who works both IBL and NDBL games, “the baserunner was out by a yard.”

Instead of a clamorous walk-off win at North Hill and a third consecutive trip to the NDBL championship finals for the Brewers, it was the upstart Rangers squad that dashed out of their dugout to celebrate their outstanding fortune as Bolton ran itself out of the playoffs.

Brewers Head Coach Mike Wallace explained the play: “There was a bit of confusion as the sac fly catch was dropped on transfer and Dan tried to get the tying run even closer. He’s an excellent baserunner and Ivy made the play.”

Coach Wallace was congratulatory regarding Ivy’s performance in the series: “Give Ivy full credit. They’re a good team. In all honesty, they don’t play like a fourth or fifth place team and they are not a team you want to face in the playoffs. They seemed to score the runs they needed in the series and we left a few guys on base. They also got two excellent pitching performances from Matt Barr. This is a different series without Barr on the mound for Ivy.”

The Rangers took an early 1-0 lead in a game that produced a single run through four innings of play. As Coach Wallace noted, the scoreless five-inning performance logged by Ivy starter Matt Barr was a significant factor. The fire-balling righty—with a tailing fastball and darting off-speed stuff—neutralized the Brewers’ mighty offence during the fifteen outs he procured. It was no easy feat by Barr, given that Bolton averaged almost eight runs a game.

Even when Barr was in deep trouble after walking the bases loaded in the fifth, the Rangers’ starter reached back and struck out hard-hitting shortstop Brett Chater to preserve his shutout and retain Ivy’s four-run lead.

Due to Barr’s work on the bump, Bolton’s high-octane offence was eerily quiet for the first four innings and it was Ivy’s offence that woke first in the decisive semifinal game. At the top of the fifth, with Ivy clinging to its one-run lead, Craig Speers launched a three-run homer over the left field fence that plated Josh Williams and Kirby Smith.

The big blast was followed by a single, but Brewers’ veteran pitcher Victor Moguel notched a strikeout and induced a fly ball to centerfield to limit his team’s deficit to four runs.

In a playoff contest filled with late-game opportunities, the Brewers loaded the bases in the fifth, sixth, and seventh innings.

In the fifth inning, John Hutchinson, Chris Fafalios, and Nate Drury worked walks to load ‘em up, but Brett Chater struck out swinging at a 2-2 Barr pitch that preserved the four-run Ranger lead.

It was at the bottom of the sixth when Bolton’s offence cast off its nocturnal slumber and tallied 2 runs.

Carter Burnside led off with a hard shot to shortstop and an E6 secured his place at first. Ben Sterritt singled, and after cleanup hitter Stephen Warden flew out to centerfield, Josh Hickey drew a walk to load the bases, John Hutchinson produced a groundout RBI, Chris Falfalios was hit by a pitch, and Amin Juarez worked a bases loaded walk to force in a run.

With Rangers’ relief pitcher Wes Kobellca on the ropes, Ivy Coach Jarrett Vanderpost brought in veteran pitcher Jamie Gillespie with the bases juiced. Nate Drury popped up Gillespie’s first pitch just behind second base to limit the rally to two runs.

Despite his team’s disappointing semifinal exit, Coach Wallace was satisfied with his team’s 24-8 overall record in 2024, its regular season pennant, and its .750 winning percentage.

“We’ll take it. It was a good season.”

