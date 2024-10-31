Bolton author Glenn Carley launching new books

October 31, 2024 · 0 Comments

Carley’s latest work was inspired by and created with his daughter Adriana

By ZACHARY ROMAN

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

A prolific Bolton author is soon releasing new books.

Glenn Carley is a long-time Bolton resident and published his first book back in 2008. Before becoming an author, he had a long career in children’s aid that eventually led him to be the chief social worker for a GTA school board.

Carley’s latest book is a children’s book, titled The One About Stella: A Little Fish. It’s being published by Rock’s Mills Press, and it was inspired by and created with his daughter Adriana.

The book is the first in a series of four. Stella: In Search of Elderfish, Stella: A Rescue in the Wetlands, and Stella: A Curious Migration are set to come out next.

A unique aspect of the books is that they have space for children, parents and caregivers to add their own illustrations, allowing their imagination to run wild. Carley said this couples reading comprehension with imagination for young readers.

Each Stella book opens with a hand-drawn map, and the books take place in “The Great River” at various times and places.

The perspective of the book is entirely underwater, from a trout’s eye view. Carley said his goal was to make the reader feel like they are underwater, experiencing the vivid beauty of nature.

Most of the characters in the books are female; Carley wanted to make the book inspiring for young female readers as he had his daughter in mind when writing.

The first Stella book sees Stella leave her home in the warm shallows of the Great River to go on an exciting adventure. She meets dangerous characters like TurkeyLegs the Heron, friends like Slingo (a salamander), and sees amazing sights like thundering waterfalls.

The Stella books, and Carley’s other work, are available locally at Forster’s Book Garden in Bolton and Booklore in Orangeville. They can also be purchased through Rock’s Mills Press or Amazon.

Carley’s catalogue includes works like Good Enough From Here, an arctic memoir about a young civilian man coming of age at a Canadian Forces base in Nunavut; Jimmy Crack Corn: A Novel in C minor, a story about the journeys of exhausted urban warrior and “do-gooder” Jimmy the Bleeder as he explores what it means to be good at something you did not set out to do; and two children’s stories inspired by and created with his son Nicholas, The Long Story of Mount Pester and The Long Story of Mount Pootzah.

Carley’s love of books started as early as he can remember. Every Christmas, his aunt that lived in Montana would send him a box of books and candy. A little bit of positive reinforcement never hurts, and Carley developed a lifelong love of reading and writing.

When Carley was a young man working in London, England, he wrote his first manuscript. While it was never published, it showed him he could complete a writing project.

“All my life has been organized around writing, I love being a writer,” said Carley.

Carley loves being able to have his books sold locally, and every time he releases a book he gives a copy to the Caledon Public Library.

For aspiring writers, Carley said it’s important to find a method that works for them. Carley is an early riser, waking up at 5 a.m. most days. Since he feels great in the morning, he usually does about three hours of writing shortly after waking up and having a coffee.

When he finishes a writing session, he leaves himself notes to help him pick up where he left off.

“There’s a thousand different things that can get in the way of completion,” said Carley. “This is my own personal method and style, [try to] get a method that works for you.”

Another book Carley has recently created is the novel Stumblebum Waytes. It’s the story of a man who retires, afflicted by an undisclosed illness. As he gets better, he learns to separate fevers from dreams and dreams from reality. He soon forms a band of serenaders, and this leads to the main character going on an internal journey.

Readers Comments (0)