Block and barricade illegal trucking yards: resident

September 19, 2024   ·   0 Comments

In response to the article dated August 22, 2024, Caledon Shares Illegal Land Use Struggles, Mayor Groves states that: the Town of Caledon really wants the ability to barricade illegal trucking yards so that trucks cannot drive in and out of them.

So, what is stopping her from doing this and enforcing it?

If illegal truck depots are continuing to operate in clear defiance of the law and just pay legal fees as a cost of doing business, enforcement should be taken to block the entrance to their properties.

Let these owners take government to court if they don’t like it.

This is the only way to stop the illegal land use. The risks to public safety is the primary concern.

Especially the illegal trucking yards on east side of Albion Vaughan Road (York Region), which Caledon and York Region share.

Land designated as Agricultural paved over to make an illegal truck trailer distribution and parking. Negative impacts to the environment, infrastructure damage and pollution/noise. Truck operations that disrupt residential communities with air, light and noise pollution. Operations that pave over farmland and damage sensitive soil and water systems and damage to roads that weren’t designed or built for trucks.

Immediate action should be taken to stop illegal activity like this. Block and barricade the illegal trucking yards.

Joseph DiFederico

