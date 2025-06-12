Billet families needed to support out-of-town Admirals players

By Jim Stewart

The Caledon Admirals’ 2025-26 season may be months away, but the OJHL club is busy preparing its roster for the upcoming campaign.

One of the team’s more pressing needs, according to General Manager Ken Jeysman, is securing local families who would billet the Admirals’ out-of-town players.

“We’re looking for 3-4 billet families and have our families in place by mid-July. What’s different this year is that we’re the OJHL affiliate with the Oshawa Generals so we’re going to have at least two or three of their prospects on our roster for the 2025-26 season. They could be from the US or further away in Ontario. The guys will be arriving in mid-August for training camp.”

“Last year, we had the youngest team in Canada and, after a rough start to the season, we played .500 hockey after December 1. Due to our mid-to-late season success, we were able to retain most of our players and we have the possibility of eighteen players returning,” added the upbeat veteran hockey administrator, who is actively searching for players to top up and upgrade his roster. Many of those prospective upgrades require a billet family.

Jeysman delineated the benefits of billeting Admirals players: “Billet families receive $600 per month and two tickets to every home game. We’re asking them to provide a home-away-from-home and a supportive environment for our players. We ask our billet families to provide healthy meals for our players when they are at home and a good place to sleep.”

If you’re interested in serving as a billet for an out-of-town Caledon Admiral player, please contact Ken Jeysman at 289-260-4220 or email the Admirals’ GM at jeysman1050@gmail.com.

