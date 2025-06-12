Current & Past Articles » Sports

Billet families needed to support out-of-town Admirals players

June 12, 2025   ·   0 Comments

By Jim Stewart

The Caledon Admirals’ 2025-26 season may be months away, but the OJHL club is busy preparing its roster for the upcoming campaign.

One of the team’s more pressing needs, according to General Manager Ken Jeysman, is securing local families who would billet the Admirals’ out-of-town players.

“We’re looking for 3-4 billet families and have our families in place by mid-July.  What’s different this year is that we’re the OJHL affiliate with the Oshawa Generals so we’re going to have at least two or three of their prospects on our roster for the 2025-26 season. They could be from the US or further away in Ontario.  The guys will be arriving in mid-August for training camp.” 

“Last year, we had the youngest team in Canada and, after a rough start to the season, we played .500 hockey after December 1.  Due to our mid-to-late season success, we were able to retain most of our players and we have the possibility of eighteen players returning,” added the upbeat veteran hockey administrator, who is actively searching for players to top up and upgrade his roster.  Many of those prospective upgrades require a billet family. 

Jeysman delineated the benefits of billeting Admirals players: “Billet families receive $600 per month and two tickets to every home game.  We’re asking them to provide a home-away-from-home and a supportive environment for our players. We ask our billet families to provide healthy meals for our players when they are at home and a good place to sleep.”

If you’re interested in serving as a billet for an out-of-town Caledon Admiral player, please contact Ken Jeysman at 289-260-4220 or email the Admirals’ GM at jeysman1050@gmail.com.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

A Ruined Walk with Rory amid raucous revelry at “The Rink” 

By Jim Stewart Rory McIlroy—two-time Canadian Open champion and a favorite of Canadian golf fans—strode to the first tee deck on Friday and must have ...

“Be a Good Neighbour” Caledon residents urge Osprey Valley to rethink quarry water deal

By Riley Murphy Local Journalism Initiative Reporter “Say it clear, say it loud, leave our water in the ground!” rang out last week outside TPC ...

A Legacy of Love: Bethell Hospice celebrates 15 Years

By Riley Murphy Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Bethell Hospice celebrated 15 years since opening its doors with a themed Garden Party. Invitees were invited to ...

Brampton requests help in fight against illegal land use

Mayor Groves says Caledon happy to be working with neighbour municipalities on issue By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter It’s not just Caledon that’s ...

Caledon students see success with book drive

By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Two Caledon students have organized a book drive to share the joy of reading with students in Cape ...

Humberview’s robotics team goes undefeated at first tournament of the year

By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Caledon is home to the country’s best high school robotics team. After a commanding 17-0 performance at a ...

Close 2 Home Caledon: Local women start new non-profit to provide housing for individuals with diverse needs

Housing options for those with diverse needs are very limited in Caledon By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter With a goal of providing housing ...

Forster’s Book Garden closing after 26 years

Farewell social to be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, February 22 By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A beloved Bolton ...

Caledon to celebrate 100 years of firefighting services this year

By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Town is planning to celebrate its proud history of firefighting this year.  Mayor Annette Groves said firefighting ...

Caledon Chamber of Commerce to host debate for provincial election candidates

By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Caledon residents looking to learn about candidates in the upcoming provincial election may want to attend an upcoming ...