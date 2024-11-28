ASSAULT ON BYLAW OFFICER INVESTIGATED

Officers from the Caledon OPP are investigating an assault on a municipal law enforcement officer.

“On November 24, 2024, shortly after 2:00 a.m., Caledon OPP responded to an assault on Fallview Circle, in the community of Southfields Village,” say Police. “A Town of Caledon Municipal Law Enforcement Officer, in the course of their duties, was assaulted by a group of individuals. The officer was transported to hospital and the injuries were later deemed to be minor.”

The investigation is ongoing with the assistance of the Caledon OPP Major Crime Unit. Anyone with information, including dashcam or surveillance video, is urged to contact Caledon OPP at 1-888-310-1122. You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers you stay anonymous, and you never have to testify.

“Officer health and safety is our top priority. No-one should face the risk of violence when they go to work,” said Town of Caledon Mayor Annette Groves. “Please come forward if you have any information that helps O.P.P. advance its investigation and charge those responsible.”

DRIVER CHARGED FOLLOWING FATAL COLLISION

Officers from the Caledon OPP have charged a driver involved in a fatal collision on Coleraine Drive.

“On September 10, 2024, shortly before 8:00 a.m., Caledon OPP responded to a four-vehicle collision in the intersection of Coleraine Drive and King Street West,” say Police. “One driver, a 23-year-old of Bolton, was pronounced deceased at the scene.”

Coleraine Drive Between Ellwood Drive and Emil Kolb Parkway/King Street was closed for several hours while the OPP Technical Collision Investigators and Reconstructionists assisted with the investigation.

As a result of the investigation, Rajwinder Singh, 43, of Bolton, has been charged with Careless driving cause death, section 130(3) HTA. The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Caledon East on January 16, 2025, to answer to the charge.

The charge has not been proven.

If you are affected by this incident or witnessed the collision and wish to speak to victim services, Caledon/Dufferin Victim Services can be reached at 905-951-3838.

SERIOUS COLLISION

Officers from the Caledon OPP are investigating a serious collision on Dixie Road.

“On November 20, 2024, just before 10:00 p.m., officers responded to a collision on Dixie Road, near Mayfield Road, where a pedestrian was struck by a passenger vehicle,” say Police. “No other vehicles were involved. The driver remained at the scene and is co-operating with the investigation. The pedestrian was transported to a Toronto-area trauma centre where they remain with serious and life-threatening injuries.”

Dixie Road between Old School Road and Mayfield Road was closed for several hours while the OPP Technical Collision Investigators and Reconstructionists assisted with the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage is asked to contact Caledon OPP at 1-888-310-1122. You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers, you stay anonymous, and you never have to testify.

If you are affected by this incident or witnessed the collision and wish to speak to victim services, Caledon/Dufferin Victim Services can be reached at 905-951-3838.

BE SAFE ON ICY ROADS

Members of the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) would like to remind residents and visitors of Dufferin County that it’s always better to arrive a little late than not at all.

“While the OPP is committed to keeping our roads safe, your safety begins with you,” say Police. “Drive smart, drive safe, and enjoy a worry-free winter season.”

Winter Driving Tips:

Check Your Tires:

Ensure your vehicle has winter tires. These tires provide better traction on snow and ice, which can be especially important in Dufferin County’s often unpredictable winter conditions.

Keep Your Distance:

During winter months, leave plenty of space between you and the car ahead. Snow and ice can extend braking distances, so give yourself extra room to stop.

Watch for Black Ice:

Black ice is a common hazard on Dufferin’s rural roads, especially early in the morning and after dark. It can form quickly and be hard to see, so always drive cautiously, even on roads that look clear.

Know Your Roadways:

Dufferin County has a mix of urban and rural roads. Be extra cautious on rural, less-travelled routes, where snow can accumulate quickly, and plowing may not be as frequent. Keep a shovel, ice scraper, and even a blanket in your car just in case!

Slow Down on Steep Hills:

Dufferin County has some hilly areas, particularly near the escarpment. These areas can become icy, so reduce your speed on inclines and declines, and avoid sudden braking or acceleration.

Be Prepared for Snowstorms:

Dufferin County can experience heavy snowfalls, especially in the winter months. Before heading out, check the weather and road conditions on the Ontario 511 website or app. If you are unsure, it›s better to stay home than risk getting stuck in a snowstorm.

Keep Your Gas Tank Full:

If you are heading out into rural areas, ensure your gas tank is topped up. Winter temperatures can be cold enough to cause fuel lines to freeze, and you don’t want to run out of fuel during a snowstorm.

Use Your Headlights:

Snowy, cloudy, and overcast days can significantly reduce visibility. Even if it’s daytime, always have your headlights on when driving in winter conditions. It’s safer for you, and it helps other drivers see you more easily.

Don’t Use Cruise Control:

Cruise control is not your friend on slippery roads. It can cause your vehicle to accelerate too quickly if traction is lost, leading to a potential loss of control.

Clear Your Vehicle Completely:

Before hitting the road, take the time to clear all snow and ice from your vehicle – including your roof, headlights, and taillights. Not only is this important for your safety, but it’s also the law in Ontario.

Keep Emergency Supplies in Your Car:

Always have the basics on hand: a first aid kit, blankets, non-perishable snacks, water, a flashlight, and extra warm clothing. You never know when winter conditions might cause delays or emergencies.

Listen to Local Alerts:

Dufferin County often posts weather and road condition alerts on its social media channels and local radio. Stay informed about conditions in your area to avoid any surprises on the road.

“Stay safe this winter, and remember, driving slower and more cautiously could save you from a slippery situation. Winter in Dufferin County can be beautiful, but it also requires extra care behind the wheel.”

Members of the OPP are committed to public safety, delivering proactive and innovative policing in partnership with our communities. Officers value your contribution to building safe communities.

If you suspect someone is driving while under the influence of drugs or alcohol call 9-1-1. If you have information about suspected unlawful activity, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.crimestopperssdm.com.

