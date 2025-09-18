Current & Past Articles » Sports

Area girl among top fundraisers province-wide for Terry Fox Run

September 18, 2025   ·   0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

A young Orangeville girl with a big heart has made a huge effort to help with cancer research by raising thousands of dollars during the annual Terry Fox Run.

The Terry Fox Run is held in cities and towns across the country to carry on Terry Fox’s legacy.

Ten-year-old Orangeville resident Sydney Coxworthy took part in her fifth Terry Fox Run along with her family and her dog Big Ben, on Sunday, September 14.

Sydney and her family started the run in Orangeville at Princess Margaret school.

During this year’s run, Sydney raised $2,225 through her fundraising efforts.

Sydney does her fundraising all on her own as the cause is very important to her. Sydney has lost several family members to cancer, including two dogs who died from the disease.

Over the past four years, she has raised almost $8,000 for the Terry Fox Foundation.

This year, the Terry Fox Foundation called Sydney to thank her for her efforts and told her she is one of the top fundraisers in Ontario.

“This run is a very important cause to Sydney and all fundraising efforts are hers,” said Sydney’s mom, Emily. “We have lost many family members, including two dogs, to cancer. To date, Sydney and Big Ben’s efforts have raised nearly $8,000 for the Terry Fox Foundation. Terry Fox is her hero.”

When Sydney takes part in the annual run, she writes the names of family members they have lost to cancer on paper hearts. She takes those paper hearts with her while she completes the run.

The annual Terry Fox run is a major fundraiser for Canadian cancer research.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Eight Teams, One Cause: motionball Marathon of Sport breaks records

By Riley Murphy Local Journalism Initiative Reporter motionball Marathon of Sport Caledon 2025 took place last weekend at the Caledon East Community Complex. Teams gathered ...

Bolton Kin hosts 45th annual Terry Fox Run

By Riley Murphy Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The community gathered around at the Bolton Kin Club on the morning of September 14 to run, walk, ...

Humberview secondary school unveils new Husky statue

By Riley Murphy Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Humberview Secondary School has unveiled the newest addition to their school grounds: a Husky statue. The statue was ...

Palgrave’s Pietro Moran rides Mansetti to victory at the 166th running of the King’s Plate

20-year-old apprentice jockey recovers from broken back in 2024 to win his 65th race in 2025 By Jim Stewart 20-year old Pietro Moran of Palgrave ...

Ontario awards first contracts for Highway 413 as construction begins in Caledon

By Riley Murphy Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Ontario Premier Doug Ford was in Inglewood on Wednesday morning, August 27, to announce the Province has awarded ...

Three injured, four in custody following Caledon shooting

By Brock Weir Four people have been taken into custody following a shooting in the early hours of Saturday morning, which left three injured and ...

Full Circle: Local Caledon family returns to hospital to thank those who cared for them

By Riley Murphy, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Michael Brunetto and his family are no strangers to combating adversity. The 19-year-old with differing abilities once spent ...

Bolton member Rose Greco named Kin of the Year

By Riley Murphy, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Rose Greco, coming up on her third year with Bolton Kin, has been named the 2025 Kin of ...

Peel and Caledon Councils approve signalized intersection

By Riley Murphy, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter “It’s going to be expensive and costly, but it won’t cost more than another life,” said 17-year-old delegate ...

IDEA Caledon’s painted picnic tables now brighten Caledon East

By Riley Murphy Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Following the artist-led community art project, “Paint-a-Picnic Table,” from IDEA Caledon’s Family Pride Picnic, the benches have now ...