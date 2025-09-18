Area girl among top fundraisers province-wide for Terry Fox Run

September 18, 2025 · 0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

A young Orangeville girl with a big heart has made a huge effort to help with cancer research by raising thousands of dollars during the annual Terry Fox Run.

The Terry Fox Run is held in cities and towns across the country to carry on Terry Fox’s legacy.

Ten-year-old Orangeville resident Sydney Coxworthy took part in her fifth Terry Fox Run along with her family and her dog Big Ben, on Sunday, September 14.

Sydney and her family started the run in Orangeville at Princess Margaret school.

During this year’s run, Sydney raised $2,225 through her fundraising efforts.

Sydney does her fundraising all on her own as the cause is very important to her. Sydney has lost several family members to cancer, including two dogs who died from the disease.

Over the past four years, she has raised almost $8,000 for the Terry Fox Foundation.

This year, the Terry Fox Foundation called Sydney to thank her for her efforts and told her she is one of the top fundraisers in Ontario.

“This run is a very important cause to Sydney and all fundraising efforts are hers,” said Sydney’s mom, Emily. “We have lost many family members, including two dogs, to cancer. To date, Sydney and Big Ben’s efforts have raised nearly $8,000 for the Terry Fox Foundation. Terry Fox is her hero.”

When Sydney takes part in the annual run, she writes the names of family members they have lost to cancer on paper hearts. She takes those paper hearts with her while she completes the run.

The annual Terry Fox run is a major fundraiser for Canadian cancer research.

Readers Comments (0)