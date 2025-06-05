Are you missing Teeth? We can Help!

If you are missing one or more of your natural teeth it is important to fill the space. Teeth are like a fence and, they all help support each other and evenly distribute the force of biting between each other. When a tooth is missing a space occurs and the adjoining have a tendency of drifting into the void-just like a fence post will move into the area the post is missing. This will cause the tooth to rotate out of position and misalign itself with the opposing tooth. This will create an un-even bite and put un-even pressure on the teeth that are coming into contact or occlusion.

Here at the Kostynyk Denture Centre we specialize in the various materials and techniques to replace missing teeth and balance your bite. There are many options to perform this other than traditional crowns and bridges which also typically cost less. New materials are stronger which allow us to provide a thinner and less invasive appliance and, flexible materials allow us to reduce the appearance of the metal clasps in a traditional Partial Denture.

New materials are stronger which allow us to provide a thinner and less invasive appliance and, flexible materials allow us to reduce the appearance of the metal clasps in a traditional Partial Denture.

If you also have any questions about the Canadian Dental Care Plan, (CDCP), you can make a complimentary appointment for you to discuss the options available through this program. But please remember this program is designed to provide basic services-not just cleanings and fillings but also dentures and partials!

If you applied for the CDCP last year you must re-apply this year to re-qualify.

If you applied for the CDCP last year you must re-apply this year to re-qualify.

Should you have any questions please feel free to give our office a call and we will schedule a free consultation at your convenience.

Yours in Good Health,

David Kostynyk DD, BSc.

