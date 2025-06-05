Current & Past Articles » General News

Are you missing Teeth? We can Help!

June 5, 2025   ·   0 Comments

If you are missing one or more of your natural teeth it is important to fill the space. Teeth are like a fence and, they all help support each other and evenly distribute the force of biting between each other. When a tooth is missing a space occurs and the adjoining have a tendency of drifting into the void-just like a fence post will move into the area the post is missing. This will cause the tooth to rotate out of position and misalign itself with the opposing tooth. This will create an un-even bite and put un-even pressure on the teeth that are coming into contact or occlusion.

Here at the Kostynyk Denture Centre we specialize in the various materials and techniques to replace missing teeth and balance your bite. There are many options to perform this other than traditional crowns and bridges which also typically cost less. New materials are stronger which allow us to provide a thinner and less invasive appliance and, flexible materials allow us to reduce the appearance of the metal clasps in a traditional Partial Denture.

To schedule your free consultation simply give us a call and we arrange a time that is convenient for you. If you also have any questions about the Canadian Dental Care Plan, (CDCP), you can make a complimentary appointment for you to discuss the options available through this program. But please remember this program is designed to provide basic services-not just cleanings and fillings but also dentures and partials!

If you applied for the CDCP last year you must re-apply this year to re-qualify.

Should you have any questions please feel free to give our office a call and we will schedule a free consultation at your convenience.

Yours in Good Health,

David Kostynyk DD, BSc.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Two Wheels, One Mission: Erik Jensen biking the Tour Divide for World Bicycle Relief

By Riley Murphy Local Journalism Initiative Reporter On June 13, longtime Caledon resident Erik Jensen will take on the Tour Divide—a 4,418 km ultra-endurance bike ...

Honouring the Past, Empowering the Future at PDSB’s second annual Powwow

By Riley Murphy Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Peel District School Board (PDSB) hosted their second annual powwow last weekend. The event featured Elders, dancers, drum ...

Painting the Town with Pride: IDEA Caledon hosts Pride Picnic

By Riley Murphy Local Journalism Initiative Reporter IDEA Caledon held its second annual Pride Family Picnic in the Park this past weekend, and the chilly ...

Brampton requests help in fight against illegal land use

Mayor Groves says Caledon happy to be working with neighbour municipalities on issue By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter It’s not just Caledon that’s ...

Caledon students see success with book drive

By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Two Caledon students have organized a book drive to share the joy of reading with students in Cape ...

Humberview’s robotics team goes undefeated at first tournament of the year

By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Caledon is home to the country’s best high school robotics team. After a commanding 17-0 performance at a ...

Close 2 Home Caledon: Local women start new non-profit to provide housing for individuals with diverse needs

Housing options for those with diverse needs are very limited in Caledon By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter With a goal of providing housing ...

Forster’s Book Garden closing after 26 years

Farewell social to be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, February 22 By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A beloved Bolton ...

Caledon to celebrate 100 years of firefighting services this year

By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Town is planning to celebrate its proud history of firefighting this year.  Mayor Annette Groves said firefighting ...

Caledon Chamber of Commerce to host debate for provincial election candidates

By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Caledon residents looking to learn about candidates in the upcoming provincial election may want to attend an upcoming ...