Albion Hills Auto Collision hosts Grand Re-Opening

By Brian Lockhart

It is a project that is several years in the making.

Albion Hills Auto Collision CSN, in Palgrave, hosted a Grand Re-Opening on Saturday, July 20.

The date also coincided with the business’s 20th anniversary.

Owners John and Sandra Barbaro made a decision a few years ago to shut-down the Highway 50 location, and modernize the entire facility.

Upgrades include a modern and comfortable place for both customers and those who work there.

The building has a new paint system, a vehicle tracking system, special air filtration, and other state-of-the-art collision related technology to create a very modern, well-equipped shop.

The weather was perfect for a Grand Opening party, and there was a good turn-out of local residents who came out to congratulate John and Sandra, and see the new building.

There were activities for the kids, give aways, and facility tours.

The Palgrave Rotary Club served hotdogs and hamburgers.

Easily visible when you are entering Palgrave, the new facility is located on the south side, on Highway 50, and boasts a beautiful new blue facade.

The staff at Albion Hills Collision welcome visitors who would like to see the new facility.

Albion Hills Collision CSN is open Monday to Friday, from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

