Admirals earn a pair of points in Overtime games versus Buffalo and Collingwood

September 18, 2025

Caledon forward Deacon King’s 4-point performance vs Sabres earns OJHL Star of the Week honors

By Jim Stewart

The Caledon Admirals drove into Collingwood on Friday night and extracted a hard-fought point in a 3-3 double overtime contest.

Admirals’ goaltender Calem Yorke turned in a brilliant performance versus the Blues, blocking 45 of 48 shots, including all twenty he faced in the opening period. Cheered on by 832 raucous fans at Eddie Bush Memorial Arena, the hard-charging home side outshot Caledon 20-4.

After a scoreless opening frame due to Yorke’s “save-per-minute” heroics, the Admirals jumped out to a 2-0 lead before the midway point of the second period. Zach Grahn got Caledon on the scoreboard at 3:11 with helpers from Captain Braeden Van Gelder and Clarence Allain.

Jonah Henderson’s power play marker at 8:42—assisted by red-hot Deacon King—extended the Admirals’ lead to two.

Collingwood struck back with three consecutive goals by Talan Palmer and Josh Denes before the end of the middle frame, and Atom Thususka’s shortie beat Yorke at 6:48 of the third to give the Blues their first lead of the game.

Twelve minutes into the third period, King notched his fourth of the season to tie the game and send it to OT. After two hard-fought OT periods, the Admirals drove home with an OT point and survived one of the noisiest OJHL arenas.

On Thursday evening at the Mayfield Recreation Centre, the Admirals earned another point in a narrow 5-4 OT loss to the Buffalo Junior Sabres. Joey Banas—another OJHL Star of the Week—fired three goals to sink the Admirals, including the OT winner.

However, King put on an offensive show of his own—notching a pair of goals and earning two assists to spearhead Caledon’s attack.

The productive Admirals’ forward—who joined Banas and Leamington goaltender Tre Altiman as the OJHL’s Stars of the Week—scored on a penalty shot at 9:28 of the second period to tie the game 2-2 and pulled Caledon to within one with a shortie at 16:15 of the third period.

The Acton resident added two assists—on Owen Meli’s first period tally and Jack Fang’s power play marker with 1:48 left in the game to force OT and earn the Admirals a point on home ice.

King’s four-point night versus Buffalo and two points versus Collingwood propelled him into eighth place in the OJHL scoring race with four goals and four assists in five games played. The 5’8”, 153-pound forward leads the Admirals in scoring.

Caledon GM Ken Jeyesman expressed his satisfaction with King’s excellent start to the 2025-26 season.

“With Deacon, you will always get a superior effort. He is great in the room and on the bench. As a 2005 and third year in the league, he knows how this league works and knows what he has to do. He has been doing all the right things on the ice. When you work hard and do the right things, you get rewarded. The puck is going in for Deacon. We’re proud that he was just named one of the three Stars of the Week in the OJHL.”

The Admirals’ next home game is Sunday, September 21 when they host the Newmarket Hurricanes (formerly the Toronto Junior Canadiens) at 2:30 at the Mayfield Recreation Centre.

