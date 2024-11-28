“A voice for serious independent authors” Local woman launches publishing company

Getting a book published can be a daunting process for any author.

Angela McKenna, founder of Caledon-based Omera Press, wants to give serious independent authors a voice, brand, and presence with her new company.

McKenna ran a literary agency from 2005 to 2010 in B.C. before moving to Ontario and embarking on a successful career in sales and marketing for top corporations — though she never stopped attending writing and publishing workshops and conferences.

In 2021, she knew it was time to realize her dream, and help others realize theirs, by founding Omera Press.

McKenna said Omera Press helps authors gain access to proper publishing processes and a network of qualified professionals in areas like editing and book design. Ultimately, she said Omera Press allows authors to create a polished product that stands out from the pack.

Using all her skills from the worlds of literature, sales, and marketing, McKenna is dedicated to helping authors hone their craft, find their voice, and gain the notoriety they deserve.

She said in today’s world, readers can bring your book to the top, so it’s critical to engage with them. McKenna helps authors get into trade shows, organize book launches, and promote their work online. She said this is because even if your book is amazing, it won’t get noticed without the right promotion.

Omera Press’ website is a platform for the publisher’s authors to promote themselves and their books, saving authors the hefty cost of starting their own website.

McKenna takes pride in working with authors to ensure their manuscript, cover art, style, formatting and more will all hit with their target audience.

“Everyone has a story to share… I’ll help you position yourself as a credible and active participant in the literary community,” said McKenna.

Omera Press is already representing a number of authors and is getting manuscripts in daily. McKenna said she strives to bring Omera Press authors’ books to a worldwide audience.

She’ll soon start a quarterly podcast panel online with Omera Press authors, and Publishers Weekly is profiling Omera Press and the authors it represents for its subscribers.

“I want to work with people looking to level up,” said McKenna.

Omera Press offers its authors access to courses in writing, sales and marketing so they can level up their skills.

McKenna said anyone looking to find out more about Omera Press, or its authors, can visit omerapress.com.

An author herself, McKenna is currently finishing the second book in her series for children ages eight to 12: The Chronicles of Burning Candles.

The first book is titled A Case of Stolen Dreams, and the soon-to-be-released second book is called The Inkwell of Terton’s Termas.

The books feature a bookish, smart, funny and sarcastic 10-year-old, James Dawson, who solves interesting mysteries.

