A Legacy of Love: Bethell Hospice celebrates 15 Years

June 12, 2025   ·   0 Comments

By Riley Murphy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Bethell Hospice celebrated 15 years since opening its doors with a themed Garden Party.

Invitees were invited to bask in the history of Bethell Hospice palliative care and walk the surrounding therapeutic gardens.

Lorna Bethell, the driving force behind Bethell Hospice in Caledon, during the event, was remembered for her unwavering belief that everyone deserves to die with dignity, surrounded by loved ones and free from pain.

Inspired by personal loss and her husband Tony’s experience as a survivor of The Great Escape during the Second World War, Lorna was determined that no one should face death alone.



         

