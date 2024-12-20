180 people attend author talk by explorer Adam Shoalts

December 20, 2024 · 0 Comments

Caledon Public Library hosted event at Caledon East Community Complex

By ZACHARY ROMAN

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Caledon residents recently enjoyed tales of adventure from a man known as “Canada’s Indiana Jones”.

On December 5, the Caledon Public Library (CPL) hosted explorer Adam Shoalts for an author talk at the Caledon East Community Complex. Shoalts recently authored the book Where the Falcon Flies, an account of his 3,400-kilometre solo journey from his doorstep to the Arctic.

Despite strong wind and flurries, 180 people attended the event and it was a great success.

CPL Manager of Communications and Cultural Development Jill Jambor was happy with how the event went.

“CPL creates opportunities for people of all ages to connect in person over shared interests, supporting mental health and lessening social isolation”, said Jambor. “CPL also helps people express themselves creatively through storytelling and provides learning resources, tools and spaces for exploration, so they can live authentically in pursuit of their personal potential.”

