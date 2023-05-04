York Region’s largest fundraiser for youth mental health is calling on the community’s support

Residents of York Region and South Simcoe are urged to come together to help youth access free, safe mental health support.

The Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) York Region South Simcoe is hosting its annual Mental Health in Motion fundraiser on Sunday, June 11 to raise urgently needed funds for CMHA’s Mobile Youth Walk-In Clinic. Called MOBYSS, the vehicle offers youth (aged 12-25) a free, confidential and welcoming space to talk to a medical or mental health professional.

“Youth in our community need our help,” said Rebecca Shields, CEO of CMHA York Region South Simcoe. “Approximately one in five children and youth in Ontario are experiencing a mental health challenge; it could be your teen, a neighbour or a friend. To stop them from suffering alone, we need to work together to bolster our community mental health services. The funds raised through Mental Health in Motion are critical to keeping MOBYSS on the road and helping our youth get the local support they so desperately need.”

Each MOBYSS visit costs $250. Every $250 raised has the potential to ensure someone you know has access to support, which could make a difference in saving their life.

On Sunday, June 11, more than 400 York Region and South Simcoe residents are expected to participate in person at Newmarket’s Ray Twinney Recreation Complex. Routes are available for all skill levels and ages including a 60km or 25km ride, 10km run and 5km run/walk.

Mental Health in Motion will kick off at 8.20 a.m. and lunch will be served starting at 11.30 a.m. Virtual participants can run, walk or cycle their chosen distance anytime, anywhere from now until June 11.

Register or make a donation at cmhainmotion.ca.

