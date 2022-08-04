Vandalism complaints in local parks lead to charges

The Nottawasaga Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have been responding to numerous complaints of vandalism to local parks in New Tecumseth.

Police began an investigation into the on-going incidents.

As a result of the investigation, three youth of New Tecumseth have been charged with:

Mischief under $5,000

They are scheduled to attend youth court in September.

The charges have not been proven.

“All three youth are protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, therefore, no names will be released,” say Police.

VEHICLE THEFT

The Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) of the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has laid additional charges in relation to thefts from motor vehicles.

“In April 2022, Caledon OPP began an investigation into thefts from multiple vehicles,” say Police. “They occurred in Caledon and surrounding areas, including the Southfields Village community within the Town of Caledon. On May 6, 2022, the Caledon CSCU located the vehicle involved in the offences and were successful in making an arrest.”

As a result of the investigation, break and enter tools, as well as identification from other individuals were seized.

At that time, Udhambir Singh, 23, of Brampton was charged with the following Criminal Code offences:

Possession of break and enter tools

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000

Fail to comply with release order (two counts)

The charges have not been proven.

As the investigation continues, the Caledon CSCU made an additional arrest on July 19, 2022. Ravi Mehmi, 37, of Brampton, was charged for the following offences:

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000

Use of Credit Card

Failure to comply with release order

Fail to comply with probation order

The charges have not been proven.

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton on September 30, 2022 to answer to the charges.

The investigation is continuing. Anyone with additional information are asked to contact the Caledon OPP Community Street Crime Unit at 905-284-2241 or toll-free at 1-888-310-1122. You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestroppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers, you stay anonymous, you never have to testify, and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2,000 upon an arrest.

Here is a list of the top 10 things crime prevention experts suggest thieves look for when looking for opportunities involving vehicles:

Vehicle left running

Unlocked doors or trunk

Bags of any sort (especially shopping bags around the holiday season)

Visible electronics

Phone chargers showing

Loose change in view

Sunglasses

Tools

Watch or other jewellery

Easy access to the trunk from the vehicle cab

Simple steps to decrease the risk of being victimized:

Never leave a running vehicle unattended

Lock your doors

Roll up your windows

Keep valuables out of sight

Keep your registration and proof of insurance in your wallet or purse, not in the glove box

Pocket your keys

At night or during extended parking periods, always park in a well-lit area.



“MOVE OVER” CAMPAIGN

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) conducted its annual Move Over campaign during one of the busiest weekends of the year on highways and roads, getting drivers’ attention through robust enforcement and education around this important law.

“Drivers are expected to give emergency vehicle personnel and tow truck drivers the safe workspace they need as they tend to road users on the roadside,” said Police at the start of the campaign. “Sections 159(2) and (3) of Highway Traffic Act require drivers to slow down and proceed with caution when approaching an emergency vehicle or tow truck stopped or parked on the side of the road and, if safe to do so, move over one lane.

“Despite the law being enacted almost 20 years ago, the OPP laid close to 900 charges in 2021 against motorists who showed a complete disregard for the safety of emergency personnel and tow truck drivers, and the cushion of space they need to safely carry out their jobs.”

Drivers are reminded that the law carries a $490 to $2,000 fine plus three demerit points upon conviction. Subsequent offences carry a $1,000 to $4,000 fine, possible jail time of up to six months and suspension of your driver’s licence for up to two years.

