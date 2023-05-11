SUDDEN DEATH INVESTIGATED

The Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating a sudden death in Bolton.

“Officers were called to a residence on True Blue Crescent shortly after 6:00 p.m. on May 9, 2023, for a report of a sudden death,” said Police in a May 10 statement. “While the cause of death cannot yet be confirmed, investigators believe there is no imminent threat to public safety, although the OPP reminds all members of the public to be aware of their personal safety at all times.

“The Caledon Major Crime Unit is investigating. The investigation is in its early stages and no further details can be released at this time.”

If anyone has any information that may assist the investigation, they should contact the Caledon OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

FATAL COLLISION

Officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are currently investigating a fatal collision in Bolton.

“On May 6, 2023, shortly after 2:00 a.m., Caledon OPP and emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle head-on collision at the intersection of Queen Street and King Street,” say Police. “Both drivers were transported to hospital. Sadly, a 21-year-old female from Bolton has since succumbed to her injuries.

“Queen Street between Willow Street and Sterne Street was closed for several hours while the OPP Technical Collision Investigators and Reconstructionists assisted with the investigation.”

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage is asked to contact Caledon OPP at 905-584-2241 or 1-888-310-1122.

If you are affected by this incident or witnessed the collision and wish to speak to victim services, Caledon/Dufferin Victim Services can be reached at 905-951-3838.

PHARMACY ROBBERY

Officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have responded to an armed robbery in the community of Southfields Village and are now requesting the public’s assistance to identify two suspects.

“On May 2, 2023, shortly after 1:00 p.m., Caledon OPP responded to a report of a robbery at a pharmacy on Kennedy Road in the Town of Caledon,” say Police. “The investigation revealed that two males entered the establishment and demanded access to the safe. It was reported that both suspects had handguns. They were unsuccessful in gaining access to the safe and left with a quantity of medication from the counter.

“They were last seen entering a stolen 2012 black Toyota Venza with Ontario marker 906PSW. The vehicle was last seen driving southbound towards Mayfield Road. No injuries were sustained as a result of this incident.

Suspect descriptions:

Suspect 1: Young thin black male, 5’8”-5’10”, possibly black Jordans with bright green soul as footwear, black adidas jogging pants with dark grey logo and stripes up the side, Navy blue sweater with white globe and red writing on left upper chest area, hood up with black mask and blue medical gloves.

Suspect 2: Young thin white male, 5’8”-5’10”, black/white Nike high top shoes, black jogging pants with solid white line up the side, black sweater with hood up, black mask, white gloves and carrying an umbrella used to prevent door from closing.

The investigation is ongoing with the assistance from the OPP Forensic Identification Unit (FIS). If you have any information in relation to this incident, please contact the Caledon Major Crime Unit at 1-888-310-1122. You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers you stay anonymous, you never have to testify.

IMPAIRED CHARGES

Officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have recently charged a total of six drivers with impaired operation.

“Between May 3, 2023, and May 8, 2023, a total of six drivers have been charged with impaired operation in the Town of Caledon,” say Police. “All incidents involved a motor vehicle collision where a driver was arrested since officers had formed grounds that their ability to operate a motor vehicle was impaired by alcohol. All investigations led to criminal charges and included a 14-day vehicle impoundment and a 90-day licence suspension.”

On March 3, 2023, shortly after 6:30 p.m., Caledon OPP was dispatched to a vehicle into the ditch on Centreville Creek Road, near King Street. The vehicle was found on its roof. No injuries were reported.

Joshua Taylor, 24, of Brampton, was changed with:

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on May 18, 2023, to answer to the charge. The charge has not been proven.

On May 6, 2023, shortly after 1:00 a.m., Caledon OPP responded to a single motor vehicle collision on Old School Road, near Kennedy Road. Officers located a vehicle that had hit a hydro pole. No injuries were reported.

Ajmer Singh, 31, of Caledon, was charged with:

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Operation while impaired – alcohol

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on May 25, 2023, to answer to the charges. The charges have not been proven.

On May 6, 2023, shortly after 6:00 p.m., officers responded to a two-vehicle collision on County Road 109, near Porterfield Road. Minor injuries were reported.

Yash Talati, 29, of Scarborough, was charged with:

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Operation while impaired – alcohol

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on May 25, 2023, to answer to the charges. The charges have not been proven.

On May 7, 2023, shortly after 4:00 a.m., officers responded to a single motor vehicle on Creditview Road, near Mill Street. The vehicle had run off the road and hit a residence and a tree. The driver who had fled the scene was later located. Minor injuries were reported.

Harpreet Brar, 22, of Mono, was charged with:

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Operation while impaired – alcohol

Fail to remain

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on May 25, 2023, to answer to the charges. The charges have not been proven.

Later that same morning on May 7, 2023, shortly before 6:00 a.m., officers attended the area of Chinguacousy Road, near Mayfield Road, for a two-vehicle collision. One driver was transported to hospital for serious injuries. Two occupants from one vehicle were charged:

Mohit Dahiya, 24, of Brampton, was charged with:

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Operation while impaired – alcohol

Shiv Sharma, 26, of Brampton, was charged with:

Obstruct Peace Officer

Being intoxicated in a public place

Both accused are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on May 25, 2023, to answer to the charges. The driver’s licence for Dahiya was suspended for 90 days. The charges have not been proven.

On May 8, 2023, at approximately midnight, Caledon OPP responded to a vehicle in the ditch on Old School Road, near Hurontario Street. The driver who had left the scene prior to police arrival was later located.

Stavros-Adam Badunas, 35, of Caledon, was charged with:

Operation while impaired

Failure or refusal to comply with demand

Fail to remain

Fail to report

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on June 1, 2023, to answer to the charges. The charges have not been proven.

“While the OPP and its traffic safety partners remain committed to saving lives on our roads, drivers and other road users can significantly contribute to safer roads by avoiding taking unnecessary risks and complying with all traffic laws,” say Police. “Motorists are also reminded that no amount of alcohol or drugs in your system is safe when driving. If you plan on drinking or consuming drugs, plan to not drive. Instead, arrange for a designated driver, take a taxi or public transit, or come up with another plan that takes impaired driving out of the picture. If you suspect that someone is driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs, it is important to call 9-1-1 to report it.”

You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers, you stay anonymous, and you never have to testify.

