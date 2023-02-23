STOLEN VEHICLES SEIZED

February 23, 2023 · 0 Comments

A total of 16 stolen vehicles worth almost $1,000,000 have been seized after the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in Central Region executed a series of search warrants at two addresses in Caledon and Brampton.

On February 16, 2023, the Caledon OPP Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) received information regarding stolen motor vehicles.

As a result of this information, the Caledon CSCU, with assistance from members of the Caledon OPP, the Southern Georgian Bay, Muskoka, Nottawasaga, Orillia, Dufferin, Collingwood CSCU, Central Region Regional Support Team, OPP Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau, OPP and Peel Regional Police Forensic Identification Services, accompanied by Peel Regional Police Auto Theft Unit, Halton Regional Police Auto Theft Unit, the Canadian Border Service Agency, and the Equite Association seized the following items:

10 RAM pickup trucks

2 Toyota Highlander SUVs

1 Lexus RX35 SUV

1 Chevrolet Suburban SUV

1 Volkswagen Passat

1 Jeep Grand Cherokee SUV

The investigation remains ongoing. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

The Ontario Provincial Police is warning owners of newer model pickup trucks and sport utility vehicles (SUVs) to be aware that groups of organized criminals are targeting these vehicles in thefts across the province.

The criminals may scout a neighbourhood days beforehand, recording vehicle identification numbers (VIN), searching for alarm systems, and identifying vehicles to steal. The criminals will then return under the cover of darkness, often committing the thefts during evening and early morning hours.

The current tools being used are high-tech and can circumvent the existing anti-theft technologies on vehicles in a very short amount of time. Thieves may amplify or copy the frequency of the key fob, which are usually left by the front door, start your vehicle, and drive away.

By being aware and following a few crime prevention tips, vehicle owners can reduce their chances of becoming a victim:

Report suspicious activity in your neighbourhood;

Park your vehicle in a well-lit area;

Place your keys in a “faraday bag” and do not store them by your front door or in front of windows. This bag will isolate your fob’s signal and prevent its frequency from being copied or amplified;

If you have access to a garage, park your vehicle indoors;

Consider installing a security camera at your residence. This can alert you, often in real time, to suspicious activity occurring on your property;

A steering wheel lock, such as “The Club,” can make your vehicle a less desirable target;

Install a secondary audible alarm. These alarms can alert you or your neighbours to suspicious activity or attempted threats on your property;

Use temporary means to cover the VIN displayed on the front windshield of your vehicle. Do not alter it or modify it;

Store your vehicle ownership, proof of insurance, and any other sensitive documents in your wallet or purse, not your glove box.

ARREST FOLLOWING

ROBBERY



Officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have arrested and charged a suspect following an armed robbery in Bolton.

“On February 16, 2023, at approximately 6:30 p.m., Caledon OPP was alerted of an armed robbery in progress at a business establishment on Queen Street South in Bolton,” say Police. “It was further reported that a suspect was being restrained. Officers arrived and arrested the individual. Minor injuries were reported as a result of this incident.”

As a result of the investigation, Dushyant Sunder, 22, of Brampton, was charged with armed robbery and seven other related criminal code offences.

The suspect was held for a Bail Hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice is Orangeville.

The charges have not been proven.

The investigation is ongoing by the Caledon Detachment Major Crime Unit. Investigators are looking for any potentially relevant videos or photographs that were taken of the incident. Images and video can be submitted by visiting:

ontarioprovincialpolice.ca.evidence.com/axon/citizen/public/e230192570

Anyone with any other information that might assist the investigation should contact the Caledon OPP at 905-584-2241 or toll-free at 1-888-310-1122. You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestroppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers, you stay anonymous, you never have to testify, and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2,000 upon an arrest.

IMPAIRED DRIVING CHARGES

Officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged two drivers with impaired operation this past weekend.

“On February 17, 2023, at approximately 6:00 a.m., officers were dispatched to a vehicle into the ditch on Airport Road, near Mayfield Road,” say Police. “During the investigation, grounds were formed that the driver’s ability to operate a motor vehicle was impaired by alcohol, and the driver was subsequently arrested.”

As a result, Oscar Carpio, 50, of North York, was charged with:

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days, and the vehicle was impounded for a period of seven days.

The charge has not been proven.

“On February 20, 2023, at approximately 12:29 a.m., an officer was conducting a general patrol in the area of Queen Street North and Stern Street in Bolton. At that time, a vehicle was observed failing to stop at a red light. The officer conducted a traffic stop and met with the driver. Since the officer formed grounds that the driver’s ability to operate a motor vehicle was impaired by alcohol, the accused was arrested.”

As a result of the investigation, Jose Amaral, 54, of Alliston, was charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol;

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus);

Operation while prohibited;

Operate motor vehicle without insurance;

Red light – fail to stop.

The accused driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days, and the vehicle was impounded for a period of 45 days.

The charges have not been proven.

Both accused from the two separate incidents are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on March 9, 2023, to answer to the charges.

The OPP remains committed to taking alcohol/drug-impaired drivers off our roads through enforcement and public education. If you plan on drinking or consuming drugs, plan to not drive. Instead, arrange for a designated driver, take a taxi or public transit, or come up with another plan that takes impaired driving out of the picture. If you suspect a driver to be impaired, call 9-1-1. For more information about penalties, visit: www.ontario.ca/page/impaired-driving.

ANTI-HUMAN TRAFFICKING STRATEGY

The Provincial Human Trafficking Intelligence-led Joint Forces Strategy (IJFS) members from the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Toronto Police Service (TPS), Greater Sudbury Police Service (GSPS) and Treaty Three Police Service (T3PS) shared human trafficking statistics to show the cooperative work of the strategy and the complexity of human trafficking investigations.

Since the IJFS was created in December 2021, the 21 police services have:

Conducted 65 investigations;

Assisted 61 victims;

Laid 72 human trafficking charges;

Laid 167 additional charges; and,

Charged 28 people.

“The victims ranged from 12 to 47 years old, while accused ranged from 18 to 44 years old,” say Police. “All victims were provided services and support through the OPP IJFS Victim Specialist or local victim services. Assistance was also provided by the Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada (FINTRAC).

“Human trafficking investigations are complex and often require a cross-jurisdictional approach as they may cross into other areas of Ontario. The median length of time to complete a human trafficking case is 382 days (according to Statistics Canada, 2021).”

If you or someone you know is being trafficked, call your local police. The Canadian Centre to End Human Trafficking has resources available for victims and survivors of human trafficking on their website at canadiancentretoendhumantrafficking.ca. A national hotline is also available 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 1-833-900-1010.

