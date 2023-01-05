Stayner continues to dominate Junior C loop

By Brian Lockhart

At the halfway mark in the season, the Stayner Siskins are maintaining first place in the North Carruthers Division of the Provincial Junior Hockey League with 42 points.

The Siskins have been a dominant force in the Division this season losing only one game after 22 times on the ice this year.

The squad has been averaging five goals per game this season while allowing an average of only 1.5 goals against over 22 games.

That gives them a three-point lead over the second-place Alliston Hornets.

The Alliston squad has a current 19-4 record with three of those losses at the hands of the Stayner team. The Hornets had a seven-game winning streak going before being shutdown by Stayner on December 8, taking a 3-1 loss.

The Schomberg Cougars are in third place – a spot they have held for most of the season. The Cougars have a 15-6 record and 30 points, and will be a strong contender going into the playoffs this year.

The Cougars had a strong start to the season before taking a few losses and dropping down a couple of positions in the standings.

In the middle of the pack, the Innisfil Spartans, Huntsville Otters, and the Orillia Terriers are separated by two points.

Innisfil is in fourth place with 25 points and a 12-12-1 record. In the number five spot, Huntsville has 24 points and a 12-12 record.

Orillia is close behind with 23 points and an 11-10 record.

The three teams will be battling hard for the rest of the season to improve their records and move up a couple of notches in the line-up.

In seventh place, the Midland Flyers are one point ahead of the Caledon Golden Hawks with 13 points. The Flyers have won five games this year after 22 times on the ice.

The Hawks have also won five games, taken 19 losses including one overtime loss, and have one tie on their record.

The Penetang Kings are in the basement this season. The Kings have only managed to win two games this year and have recorded only eight points for the season.

In the New Year, the League will now get ready to play the second half of the season to cap the 40 game regular season schedule before heading into the playoffs.

