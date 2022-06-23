Partnerships with Purpose

June 23, 2022 · 0 Comments

by ALLAN THOMPSON

This past week we hosted a delegation from Isola del Liri, a Town 50 minutes outside of Rome.

This Town is a popular spot for day trippers coming from Rome because of its beautiful, naturally built heritage and quaint village charm.

Sound familiar?

Caledon and Isola del Liri share many similarities, and are hopeful to explore the potential economic, social and cultural benefits that a twin town agreement with them could bring.

Something I am most proud of as Mayor is the relationship we have fostered with the Mississaugas of the Credit First Nations.

Presenting them with the Wampum Belt in 2018 was a big step in building that relationship. Now it’s time that we put that commitment on paper and in action by outlining what it means to be true partners with our Treaty People.

My goal is to have a partnership agreement with them before I leave office.

Sweet Summertime

Pride in our Town is at an all-time high and there are good reasons for it.

Our beautifully eclectic Community of Communities has come alive heading into summer with residents and visitors enjoying and taking in all Caledon has to offer.

Residents, business groups and local organizations and service clubs are proudly leading and collaborating on initiatives across our Town. From Farm Markets to Bicentennial Celebrations to Arts and Music Festivals. And volunteerism is stronger than ever!

People helping People is the perfect ingredient to building a resilient Caledon and it is what makes me #CaledonProud to serve as your Mayor.

Readers Comments (0)