NEW STRING OF VEHICLE THEFTS

January 26, 2023 · 0 Comments

Officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating multiple new thefts of motor vehicle.

“The Town of Caledon is impacted by an increased vehicle theft trend affecting the entire Greater Toronto Area,” say Police. “Recent reports indicate that RAM pick-up trucks, years 2020 to 2023, are predominantly targeted. On many occasions, thieves are observed in neighbourhoods prior to the thefts occurring to record VIN numbers and to disable alarm systems to facilitate the theft later. These crimes are often occurring in the early hours of the day, between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m.”

If you observed suspicious activity in your neighbourhood, report it immediately by calling 9-1-1.

Auto theft crime prevention tips:

“Today’s auto thieves are increasingly turning to technology that bypasses security systems allowing vehicles to be stolen. Electronic auto theft is on the rise as more vehicles are equipped with technology such as keyless entry fobs. In fact, the insurance industry has seen the growing trend that thieves are able to copy fob information and steal cars right from your driveway. The term ‘relay thefts’ involves the use of equipment designed to boost and exploit the signals sent out by a vehicle’s legitimate key fob. This allows for a thief to unlock and start an engine of a vehicle remotely.”

Residents can help protect their vehicles by taking any of the following crime prevention measures:

Ensure your vehicle keys are kept well away from doors and windows;

Use a signal blocking pouch/box – they can block your key fob from transmitting its code to the vehicle as the pouch is lined with layers or metallic material;

Turn off the keyless fob wireless signal at night (refer to your car manual for instructions);

Use a steering wheel lock or car alarm – this could add a significantly delay or be a deterrent for thieves;

Consider a secondary audible car alarm – which works by using sensors placed in different points of your vehicle;

Park in the garage (if possible);

Insert a car tracker – unusual activity is monitored, and car can be tracked using GPS if stolen.

“Police and its insurance industry partners also want to raise public awareness about the opportunities for criminals who intend to steal personal identification from unsecured vehicles. Licenses, insurance, vehicle ownerships, passports, as well as mobile devices or laptops, offer criminals the opportunity to further victimize individuals who do not lock their vehicles, or who leave their valuables in plain view.”

Vehicle owners/passengers can do simple things to decrease the risk of being victimized, such as:

Never leave a running vehicle unattended

Lock your doors

Roll up your windows

Keep valuables out of sight

Keep your registration and proof of insurance in your wallet or purse, not in the glove box

Pocket your keys

At night or during extended parking periods, always park in a well-lit area.

IMPAIRED CHARGES

Officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged two individuals with impaired operation resulting from two separate collisions.

“On January 14, 2023, at approximately 10:25 a.m., Caledon OPP was alerted of a two-vehicle collision in the intersection of The Gore Road and Mayfield Road,” say Police. “No injuries were reported. Officers arrested one driver since grounds were formed that their ability to operation a motor vehicle was impaired by alcohol. Breath tests were later conducted.”

As a result of the investigation, Olusoji Adebayo, 50, of Sudbury, was charged with:

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Novice driver – B.A.C. above zero

The charges have not been proven.

“On January 17, 2023, at approximately 2:59 p.m., officers responded to a report of a vehicle losing control and going into the ditch on King Street, near Creditview Road. The investigation led officers to arrest the driver since grounds were formed that their ability to operate a motor vehicle was impaired by alcohol. Breath tests were later conducted. Minor injuries were reported.”

As a result, Michael Wekerle, 59, of Caledon, was charged with:

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The charge has not been proven.

Both vehicles from the two incidents were impounded for seven days, and the driver’s licences were suspended for a period of 90 days. The two accused are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on February 2, 2023, to answer to the charges.

“The OPP remains committed to taking alcohol/drug-impaired drivers off our roads through enforcement and public education. Drivers are reminded that no amount of alcohol or drugs in your system is safe when driving. If you suspect that someone is driving while impaired, it is important to call 9-1-1 to report it. Driving under the influence of either alcohol or drugs is a criminal offence.”

POLICE RESCUE PERSON

IN DISTRESS

Officers from the Caledon OPP have rescued a person in medical distress.

“On January 15, 2023, at approximately 1:51 a.m., officers were conducting a regular patrol in the area of Airport Road and Perdue Court in the Town of Caledon,” say Police. “At that time, an unoccupied vehicle was located in a parking lot with the engine running and doors open. Since officers determined this to be unusual, attempts began to contact the registered owner.

“With the assistance of OPP’s Central Region Emergency Response Team (ERT) and the Canine Unit, an extensive search began. Information was also sent to surrounding police services. At 3:49 a.m., the driver was located in Brampton by Peel Regional Police in frigid cold temperatures and showed symptoms of hypothermia and was nearly unconscious. They were subsequently transported to hospital.

“Quick actions from officers avoided further injuries and possibly even death. Prior to officers locating the vehicle in the parking lot, no one had realized this person to be missing.”

FATAL COLLISION

Members of the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) along with Dufferin County EMS attended a serious two-vehicle collision in the Township of Amaranth.

“On Saturday, January 21, 2023, at approximately 4:20 p.m., officers attended the intersection of County Road 10 and Mono-Amaranth Townline for the report of a serious motor vehicle collision,” say Police. “As a result of the collision, a 32-year-old, female driver of a four-door sedan and lone occupant was transported by ambulance to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Sadly, the female succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased at the hospital.”

The driver and passenger of a pickup truck sustained serious injuries and were transported by ambulance to the hospital.

Mono-Amaranth Townline between 15th and 5th Sideroad, as well as County Road 10 between Second Line and Blind Line was closed for approximately seven hours while officers conducted their investigation.

The Traffic Collision Investigation (TCI) team of the OPP was brought in to investigate. The investigation is continuing and anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact the Dufferin OPP 1-888-310-1122.

If you had witnessed the collision and wish to speak to victim services, Caledon/Dufferin Victim Services can be reached at 905-951-3838.

Readers Comments (0)