JAKL KIDS hosts visit with Santa in support of Hospice Dufferin

By Brian Lockhart

JAKL KIDS is hosting a meet and greet with Santa Claus in support of Hospice Dufferin on Sunday, December 11.

JAKL KIDS is located in the Mono Plaza and is a kids’ toy, game and book store that originally started as a part-time, online family business in 2021. Their goal is to provide family fun at great prices.

The main focus of the store is kids ages three to 12, however, they do have many products that appeal to all ages.

“This community has been so kind and supportive [of] our small business that we wanted a way to show our appreciation,” said store owner Laura Leonelli. “Christmas has always been our favourite time of year and we thought, what would be better than having Santa come to visit, putting smiles on children’s faces while having a photo taken and being able to support a great local cause – Hospice Dufferin. One hundred percent of the proceeds from this event will be donated to Hospice Dufferin and with all of our spots already reserved, we were able to raise $330 in donations. We are hoping that as our business grows, we will be able to provide more family events for our community.”

Visitors can have their photo taken with Santa by a professional photographer with a minimum donation of $10, with 100 per cent of the proceeds going to Hospice Dufferin. Those donating $20 or more will be issued a tax receipt if required.

2It didn’t take long for the photo sessions to be booked as there was a lot of enthusiasm when it was announced Santa would be paying a visit. In fact, the sessions sold out very fast.

It will be a fun day for both kids and their families.

